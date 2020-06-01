This past January, we decided to move our 3-year-old out of his crib and into a shared room with his 6-year-old brother, Sam.
It wasn’t easy, but it was time.
Being potty trained, Elliott needed to be able to easily get out of bed and go to the bathroom. He had also started asking about sleeping in Sam’s room. So with the New Year, we decided to give it a go.
Before taking his crib down, we had Elliott stay in the bottom bunk of Sam’s bunk bed. We had no idea how the night would go, but I assumed it would be fine.
I was wrong.
Elliott relished his first night away from the confines of his jail cell — I mean crib. He got up no less than 20 times to “go to the bathroom.” After we’d gone to bed, we heard the pitter-patter of his little feet wandering the house. I lost count of the times my husband and I got up that night to march him back to bed.
The next morning felt akin to those mornings with a newborn. Thankfully it was a Saturday so we could sleep in a bit.
This behavior lasted a couple of weeks. We stayed strong in our resolve to march him back to bed every single time. We even started issuing consequences. Each time he got up, we took a plush buddy from his bed, which he did not like.
Months later, he still gets up occasionally. I don’t think he’s as interested in exploring the house at night as he used to be. But now he’s moved on to bugging his brother and climbing up the ladder of Sam’s bed to steal his socks.
Your guess is as good as mine as to why he does that. It is pretty funny until we’re frantically looking for Sam’s sock the next morning while trying to get out the door to school and work.
We’re doing better, too. Let me tell you, moving your baby out of a crib and into a big-kid bed isn’t easy. I was heartbroken when we took the crib apart and stored it in the basement. Tears streamed down my face because I don’t know whether it’ll get to be used again. That crib has been a staple in our house since 2013. It’s always been occupied, save the couple of months after Sam moved out and Elliott was born in 2016.
But one thing that’s helped is turning Elliott’s nursery into my own room; my “she shed,” if you will. It’s now my art studio. I’ve added a draft table and set up and organized all of my art supplies. I added a couch, which coverts to a bed for guests. It’s such a welcoming space and a nice escape after a hard day or when I just need a break from my mom responsibilities.
But it’s also a great place for family craft activities. And it’s really funny when Elliott pauses to look around and say, “This used to be my room!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.