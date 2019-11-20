You might be a mom who is trying to build up a stash of breast milk before returning to work. Maybe you’re exclusively pumping. Maybe you just want a few extra bottles to have on hand so your husband can feed the baby at night, or you can enjoy a nice date night out on the town.
Whatever the case may be, it’s important to remember a few important safety guidelines when dealing with storing expressed breast milk in the refrigerator or freezer. Below are the answers to some commonly asked questions.
What is the best way to store breast milk?
Make sure you have sanitized your hands thoroughly before handling and storing breast milk. Store the breast milk in a container with a label that clearly states the date on which the milk was expressed. Clear labeling is essential for deciding whether or not stored breast milk is safe to feed an infant.
Can breast milk be stored at room temperature?
Breast milk should not be stored at room temperature on a regular basis; however, it can be kept between 72 and 79 degrees Fahrenheit for up to four hours. Pour breast milk into a freezer bag, glass container or BPA-free plastic container for optimal storage.
How long can breast milk be stored in the refrigerator?
Many mothers must store their breast milk because of work or other commitments. Storing breast milk properly is paramount to an infant’s health and safety. When keeping breast milk in the fridge, make sure to store it for a maximum of four days. Additionally, when storing breast milk in the refrigerator, place the milk at the back of the fridge instead of in the door. The back of the refrigerator is the coolest part of the machine.
Can breast milk be frozen?
Breast milk can be stored in a freezer for six to 12 months. However, it's recommended that moms use the breast milk before six months. It's important to note that breast milk expands when frozen, so leave space at the top of the container before freezing the milk. Be careful to properly label frozen breast milk with the correct date.
What is the best way to thaw breast milk?
When thawing breast milk, select the oldest container of milk first. Do not use a microwave, as the milk may become too hot for an infant. Additionally, microwaving breast milk can damage the breast milk components. Instead, thaw the breast milk overnight in the fridge, run the milk under warm water or place the milk in a bowl of warm water. Breast milk does not have to be warm for an infant to safely consume it.
The guidelines in this article are for optimal milk quality. If milk is stored longer than these recommendations, but still smells and tastes good, it is OK to give to a healthy full-term infant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.