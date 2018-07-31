Growing up, I loved to read. I read every book I could get my hands on — particularly those in the fantasy or science fiction genre.
My favorite? "Harry Potter," which I discovered in eighth grade.
But not every kid loves to read. It can sometimes take a special book to spark a love for reading.
My sister was one such kid. But then she discovered "Harry Potter," and it was a whole new ballgame.
Because July 31 is Harry Potter's birthday — fun fact, he's 38 today! — I reached out to the Omaha Public Library for their recommendations on other great fantasy novels for kids. So if your child has already read the "Harry Potter" books and is craving something else, or maybe isn't ready to tag along with Harry, Ron and Hermione just yet, check out these other great options.
If you have teens, don't worry. There's a list for them, too. Click here to check it out.
Ages 5+
“The Lost Stone” by Jordan Quinn
“The Princess in Black” by Shannon Hale
Ages 6+
“Rise of the Earth Dragon” by Tracey West
“The Charm Bracelet” by Emily Rodda
“Clover’s Luck” by Kallie George
“The Field Guide” by Tony DiTerlizzi
“Terra Curse of the Forest” by Adam Blade
“The Forests of Silence” by Emily Rodda
“My Haunted House” by Angie Sage
Ages 7+
“The Riddle of Zorfendorf Castle” by Tony Abbott
“No Such Thing as a Witch” by Ruth Chew
“All’s Fair” by Nancy E. Krulik
Ages 8+
“Werewolf Versus Dragon” by David Sinden
“Upside-down Magic” by Sarah Mlynowski
“A Dragon’s Guide to the Care and Feeding of Humans” by Laurence Yep
“Dragonbreath: Attack of the Ninja Frogs” by Ursula Vernon
“The Capture” by Kathryn Lasky
“The Sasquatch Escape” by Suzanne Selfors
“The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom” by Christopher Healy
“Fairest of All” by Sarah Mlynowski
“Finding Serendipity” by Angelica Banks
Ages 10+
“Lumberjanes” by Noelle Stevenson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.