Do you remember in elementary when the teacher sat in front of the class on a tall metal stool and read aloud while you had your milk break? That was my favorite part of the day.
I’m not a teacher, but I have made it a point to reenact that wonderful experience from my childhood for my own kids by reading a book out loud to them before bed.
There’s just something magical about listening to a story. Maybe it harkens back to a time in our human history when there was no written word? When stories were passed down verbally around a campfire?
What we read changes with our whims and, over the years, we’ve read some great stories. Out of everything my boys and I have read, the historical fiction is my own personal favorite.
Here are the best of the best:
1. "Magic Tree House" by Mary Pope Osborne. In this series, a brother and sister discover they can travel back in time by reading a book in their tree house and wishing to go to the place in the book. They complete all sorts of missions and have wonderful adventures at all different times in history.
2. "Ranger in Time" series by Kate Messner. In this series, a dog travels through time. With each book, he shows up at a different point in history to help kids in trouble. When the problem is solved, he disappears off to another time and another child who needs help. (If you hadn’t guessed, we like time travel books. They’re a great way to bring history to life.)
3. "I Survived" series by Lauren Tarshis. This is a series about people who have survived different historical events. As you read, you are there with them in the event — watching, listening and learning about how they felt and what it was like to be a person living in that particular point in history. My kids’ favorite in this series is “I Survived the Attacks of September 11th, 2001.”
4. "The 39 Clues" by Rick Riordan. This is actually more than one series, so as the story unfolds, you really get to know the characters. The plot opens with a brother and sister whose beloved grandmother has just died. The family is gathered as they read her will. Each member can either take a huge sum of money or get the first clue on a clue hunt. You can guess that the siblings, whose parents died when they were young, take the clue. There are different branches of the family, and they are all on a race to solve the clues. This series takes place in modern times, but the way they solve the clues involves several lessons about history and the world as they travel.
5. "DK Biography: Abraham Lincoln" by Tanya Lee Stone. I just ordered this book, so we haven’t read it yet. But we are getting ready to leave for our family vacation and one of the stops on our trip will be the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Illinois. I thought it’d be fun to read a book that made Abraham Lincoln come alive for us before we explore his old home.
What books have you and your kids discovered together? Leave the title in the comments!
Jenni DeWitt is married and has two sons, the youngest of whom battled childhood leukemia — and won. Jenni writes weekly for Momaha.com. She is the author of "Forty Days" and "Why Won't God Talk to Me?" You can read more about Jenni here.
