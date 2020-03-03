“Plant a new Truffula. Treat it with care. Give it clean water. And feed it fresh air.”
You, too, can speak for the trees (or flowers), inspired by the Lorax’s message to take care of the earth.
The Lorax Planter
What you'll need:
- 3.5-inch terra cotta pot
- Light orange paint
- Paintbrush
- 15 mm googly eyes
- Small orange pompom
- Light yellow yarn
- Craft glue
What you'll do:
1. Paint the pot orange and let dry.
2. Make the mustache with 20 6-inch strips of yarn tied tight in the middle. (We wrapped the yarn 10 times around the length of a smartphone, pulled the looped yarn off the phone and tied it tight in the center with a 6-inch length of yarn.) Cut the loops open to form the mustache.
3. Glue the mustache to the outside of the pot, at or slightly below center. Glue the pompom just above the center of the yard to create a nose. Affix the googly eyes above the nose.
4. Cut ¾-inch lengths of yellow yarn. Glue the strips above the eyes as eyebrows.
5. Once glue is dry, trim the mustache if it’s too long.
6. Fill the pot with soil and plant your favorite flower seeds. We created a Truffula tree with pipe cleaners and a faux fur pompom.
(Adapted from www.hwtm.com)
Lorax cookies
What you'll need:
- Nutter Butter cookies
- Sugar eyes
- Yellow frosting
- Pastry bag with small star tip
What you'll do:
1. Put yellow frosting in pastry bag.
2. Use frosting to glue sugar eyes to the cookie.
3. Pipe a mustache below the eyes. Let frosting dry before stacking.
(Adaped from kindergartenisgrrreat.blogspot.com)
This article originally appeared in the March 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
