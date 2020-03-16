Green food for St. Patrick's Day is a must. Start a tradition in your household with St. Patrick’s Day (lime sherbet) Floats.
Two ingredients and a couple of stirs, and these tangy treats are ready to serve. And they're good to the last drop!
St. Patrick’s Day Floats
What you'll need:
- Lime sherbet
- Lemon-lime soda
What you'll do:
1. In a drinking cup (we recommend clear glass), add 2-3 scoops of lime sherbet. (Adjust according to the size of the cup and personal preference.)
2. Slowly pour lemon-lime soda over the sherbet. Be careful — it will foam and rise if you pour too quickly.
3. Serve immediately with straws and spoons.
(Source: homecookingmemories.com)
