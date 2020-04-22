I’ve always made it a point to celebrate Earth Day in some way. When I became a mom, I vowed to pass on my love for our home planet to my kids.

We try to do something kind for the Earth whenever we can. I teach them the importance of picking up trash and not littering. We recycle at home. We plant flowers and a vegetable garden. We’re not perfect, but we try to think “eco-friendly” as much as we can.

Since we’re homechooling our two boys — who are 6 and 3 — during the coronavirus pandemic, I decided to take an art lesson to focus on Earth Day. So we made these cute Earth Day pendants.

They’re very easy, and they're fun for parents and kids to do together.

Earth Day pendants

What you’ll need:

  • White clay
  • Roller
  • Small circle cookie cutter
  • String or elastic cord
  • Acrylic paint in blue, green and red
  • Paint brushes

What you’ll do:

To start, warm up your clay in your hand and then use a roller of some sort (I used a pen) to flatten the clay out to about ⅛-inch thick. I rolled mine out onto wax paper to keep from sticking to the surface of my table.

Use a small circle cookie cutter (or anything you can find at home — a lid, quarter, bottle cap, etc.) to cut out your pendants. Pendants can range in size! Then use a toothpick or some other small tool to create a hole in the top of the pendant. You can use a toothpick to create your designs in the clay before it dries or bakes or just paint them on after they’re dried.

If you’re using air-dry clay, let it sit to dry per instructions on the package. If you’re using polymer clay, bake them in the oven per instructions on the package. I used Sculpey brand polymer clay and baked them at 275 degrees for about 9 minutes.

Once cool, get to painting. Let fully dry and then use string or elastic cord to create a necklace.

(Source: Michaels.com)

