“Do you like green eggs and ham?
"I do not like them. I do not like them Sam-I-am. I do not like green eggs and ham.”
But have you ever made green eggs and ham? If not, then you are in for a treat. Try them honor in of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which was March 2. Try them here or there or anywhere.
Green Eggs and Ham
What you'll need:
- 6 hard-boiled eggs
- Avocado (small-medium size)
- 2 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- Salt to taste
- Sliced deli ham
- Green food coloring
- Toothpicks
What you'll do:
1. Peel the hard-boiled eggs and cut them in half. Scoop out the yolks and place them in a medium-size bowl.
2. Add the mayo, lime juice, salt, avocado and a couple of drops of food coloring.
3. Mix and mash well.
4. Scoop or pipe the yolk mix into the bowl of the egg whites.
5. Cut ham slices in half. Roll each section and hold in place with toothpick.
6. Place the ham on one end of the egg and push the toothpick into the egg.
"What’s that you say?"
“Say! I like green eggs and ham! I do! I like them, Sam-I-am!”
(Source: www.theinspirationedit.com)
Green Egg Chunk Word Spinners
Turn rhyming words from “Green Eggs and Ham” or another Dr. Seuss favorite into a chunk word game.
What you'll need:
- Green plastic eggs
- Permanent marker
What you'll do:
1. Write consonants around the edge of one half of the egg and the chunk word on the other half.
2. Spin the egg parts until the letters line up to form new words.
(Source: www.coffeecupsandcrayons.com)
