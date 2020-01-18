Looking to sneak a few extra veggies into the kids’ diet? Steamed cauliflower provides the crust for these pizza sticks. Our taste-testers had no idea until we told them!

Cauliflower Pizza Sticks

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups riced cauliflower
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup finely shredded Italian cheese blend
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½-¾ cup shredded cheddar Jack cheese
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, optional
  • ¼ cup mini pepperoni (or topping of your choice)
  • Marinara sauce, for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a microwave-safe bowl, cook the cauliflower on high for 8 minutes or until softened, stirring once. Cool. Transfer to cheese cloth or a clean dish towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. (See note.) 

Combine drained cauliflower, eggs, Italian and Parmesan cheeses, oregano, basil, garlic salt and black pepper in a bowl. Spread mixture into a 12-by-6-inch rectangle on prepared baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven; slide parchment paper onto a wire rack. Place rack on baking sheet. Return to oven and cook for an additional 7-8 minutes. Remove from oven. Top with cheddar Jack cheese and pepperoni. Bake an additional 3-5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

Finally, remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes. Cut pizza crosswise into 10 1-inch strips. Halve each strip to make 20 1-by-3-inch sticks. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper and, if desired, garnish with fresh basil. Serve with marinara sauce.

Note: Make sure to squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the steamed cauliflower for a crisp crust.

(Adapted from Hy-Vee Seasons magazine.)

***

This article originally appeared in the January 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine. 

