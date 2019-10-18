Aiming for best mummy on the block? These chocolate-dipped cuties will scare up smiles faster than you can say, “Boo!”
Pumpkin Pretzels
Here's what you'll need:
- Mini pretzel twists
- 1½ cup orange candy melts
- Green M&M’s
- Wax paper
Here's what you'll do:
1. Place orange candy melts in a glass bowl. Microwave on high for 1 minute to melt. Let sit in the microwave for an additional minute. Stir gently, then return to the microwave for 15 seconds, if needed.
2. Dip pretzels, one by one, into the melted coating. (A dipping tool makes this process easier.) Gently tap pretzel against edge of bowl to release excess coating, then lay pretzel on wax paper. Place one green M&M sideways into the top indent of the pretzel, to create a green stem. Let cool until solid.
3. Repeat the process until you have the desired number of pumpkin pretzels, re-heating the candy melts as necessary. Store in an airtight container to save.
(Adapted from butterwithasideofbread.com)
Alien Pretzels
Here's what you'll need:
- Mini pretzel twists
- 1 cup white chocolate chips or white candy melts
- ½ teaspoon coconut oil (or shortening)
- Lime green gel food coloring
- ¼ cup semisweet chocolate chips
- Small, round chocolate candies, optional
- Wax paper
Here's what you'll do:
1. Place ¾ cup white chocolate chips in a glass bowl along with coconut oil. Microwave on high for 1 minute to melt. Let sit in the microwave for an additional minute. Stir gently, then return to the microwave for 15 seconds, if needed. Note: If using candy melts, omit the coconut oil.
2. Add green coloring to the melted chocolate and stir gently. Note: We used lime green candy melts from Mangelsen’s. If you use green candy melts, you will still need ¼ cup white chocolate chips or candy melts for the eyes.
3. Dip each pretzel into the bowl of melted chocolate, gently tapping the edge of the bowl to release excess chocolate. (A dipping tool makes this process easier.) Lay the covered pretzel on wax paper. Use a small knife to clear the chocolate from the bottom hole of the pretzel, for the alien’s mouth.
4. Place the semisweet chocolate chips in a small baggie. Microwave for 30 seconds, or until melted. Cut the corner of the bag and pipe chocolate into the top two pretzel holes, filling in the alien eyes. Place round candies on top of chocolate. (If you don’t have small round candies for the eyes, use an alternate color of candy melt.) Repeat this process with the remaining white chocolate chips. You can leave them white and use this chocolate to fill in the eyes of the green alien pretzels. Let completed pretzels cool to set.
5. Repeat the process until you have the desired amount of alien pretzels, re-heating the chocolate as necessary. Store in an airtight container.
Mummy pretzels
Here's what you'll need:
- Mini pretzel twists
- 1½ cup white chocolate chips or candy melts, divided
- 1 teaspoon coconut oil (or shortening)
- Candy eyeballs
1. Place 1 cup white chocolate chips in a glass bowl along with coconut oil. Microwave on high for 1 minute, to melt. Let sit in the microwave for an additional minute. Stir gently, then return to the microwave for 15 seconds, if needed.
2. Dip each pretzel into the bowl of white chocolate, gently tapping the edge of the bowl to release excess chocolate. (This process is easier with a dipping tool.) Lay the covered pretzel on wax paper. Place candy eyeballs in the top two cavities of the pretzel. Let cool until solid.
3. Place remaining ¼ cup white chocolate chips in a small baggie. Microwave for 45 seconds, or until melted. Add in remaining chocolate from the dipping bowl.
4. Take the baggie of white chocolate and snip a corner. Pipe crisscrossing lines of white chocolate onto the top of each coated pretzel, being careful to go around each eyeball. Let cool until solid.
5. Repeat the process until you have the desired amount of mummy pretzels, re-heating the chocolate as necessary. Store in an airtight container.
How to melt chocolate in the microwave:
Melting chocolate in the microwave is easy if you go slowly. Always use a glass or ceramic bowl and chocolate that isn’t old.
To melt 1 cup of chocolate chips, begin with 1 minute in the microwave. After 1 minute, let chocolate sit for 2-3 minutes. Gently stir and see if the chocolate begins to melt smooth. If it’s still solid, add 20 seconds in the microwave, then let it sit again.
Often, chocolate looks like it’s not melted when it really is, and you don’t know for sure until you gently stir it. If your chocolate melts, but it’s too thick to work with, stir in ½ teaspoon of coconut oil or shortening. Chocolate that’s microwaved for too long or gets too hot will become grainy. Once that happens, you have to start with a fresh batch. Err on the side of shorter cooking times and warm the chocolate as necessary as you’re decorating your pretzels.
This article originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
