I often find myself helping others either with preparing for a move or with unpacking and organizing once they have moved into their new home.
However, in late February my family and I moved, and I was surprised at how much I learned since it was my own stuff that I was dealing with. Packing everything we own into boxes has the power to help us see what we are and aren’t really using.
Despite doing a fairly good job of regularly donating and getting rid of things, we still discovered we have a lot of unused stuff. I unpacked our essentials, giving priority to the kitchen, bedroom closets and bathrooms like usual. Then within the first week I removed everything else we use from boxes and assigned homes to it all. Once that was done I was relieved to be able to get back to our busy life.
But like so many other families, after a month I still didn't have all of my boxes unpacked.
Why did it take me over a month to tackle those boxes? Because we hadn’t missed what’s in them one bit.
There are lots of reasons why this happens, but the biggest reason we don't go through them is that we tend to hold onto stuff that is hard to deal with. The boxes often represent indecision. Are we are ready to let it go? Or out of guilt, do we think we need to keep it? What if we might need it someday?
It’s tempting to move onto everything else on our busy to-do lists and put these hard decisions on the back burner. But it's not a good idea. Decide once and for all to do the hard work of making these decisions and get yourself past them. Keep in mind you likely won’t miss 99 percent of what you let go of. In the end, it will feel so good to get the job done. Below are some tips for getting through those unpacked boxes.
1. Get a garbage bag for trash and a few empty boxes for sorting. Label one box “Donate” and another “Recycle.” Also label a box “Keep” for general items that need to be stored in another room in the house. Wait until you are done to find homes for all of these items so you don't get distracted.
2. Begin pulling items out of boxes and sort all like items together into piles or boxes. Make obvious decisions to donate or discard immediately, but if a decision is hard just put the given item into a sorted pile. Label sort piles or boxes with sticky notes.
3. Once everything has been sorted into piles, it’s time to make the tougher decisions. Having all like items together should help make those decisions easier. Be very selective about what you decide to keep, and remember, these things are in boxes because you haven’t missed them.
4. Designate a location for items to be donated in an empty corner of your storage room or garage. Hopefully by the time you are done, you will have a large pile of stuff ready for you to take to the nearest donation center. To make it easy, some local donation centers will even pick up free of charge if you have enough stuff.
5. After you have figured out what you are keeping, you can then decide how best to store it all. Be sure to use containers to keep the sorted categories together. Once you're done, celebrate and congratulate yourself for getting the job done once and for all!
Laura Coufal, who owns Clean & Clutter Free Professional Organizing Services, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com.
