Do you remember being in high school and dealing with a break up? Dreading the moment where you see that person in the hallway or in your class, and fighting back tears or trying not to look like you care. Or maybe you were the one to initiate the break-up? Questioning your decision, dreading their expression or worrying about how life would be without them.
As if break ups were not hard enough, now teenagers live in a time where people live out their relationships on social media. Whether a person is updating their profile or changing all their pictures, they have announced to the world that their relationship has ended. Do they block their ex or continue to stalk their Instagram or Snapchat story to see if they have already moved on? Maybe they change their pictures to show how they are living their best life.
Break-ups are nothing new. They are a roller coaster of emotions — some highs and lots of lows. When a relationship ends, it is normal to experience a range of emotions. We go through the stages of grief: experiencing intense sadness, denial and bouts of anger. We bargain with ourselves and the other person and, at some point, we reach acceptance. These feelings come and go, and take twists and turns. Some relationships have an impact on you forever, while others seem to pass quickly. The ride will eventually end and, very likely, you will have been better for having the experience.
How do teenagers deal with break-ups when social media is so prevalent? How do you teach your teen to deal with heartache? Here are some simple steps to helping your teen manage a break up.
- It is important to allow yourself to feel how you feel. You are allowed to feel angry, sad, ashamed, relieved or whatever feeling shows up for you.
- Stick to the clean pain. Be honest with yourself. For example, “I am sad because this relationship ended” or “I am hurting because I thought this was forever.”
- Avoid the dirty pain when it shows up. This might include thoughts like, “I am terrible,” “It is all my fault” or “No one will ever want to be with me.” Acknowledge the thoughts and focus on what is hurting you (“I am sad because I miss this person.”).
- Treat every relationship like a learning lesson. Each relationship is an opportunity to learn about yourself and what you want from a relationship. It is a time to evaluate how you were in the relationship and decide how to be better in the next one. It allows you to practice experiencing loss and how to get better at being honest with yourself while also managing your emotions. It allows you to learn what you want and don’t want in a relationship.
- Allow yourself to grieve. Listen to music you relate to, confide in friends or write down your thoughts and feelings.
- Practice self care. Keep going through the motions — no matter how hard it is to get to school or study for that test. Surround yourself with your support system and try to be social when you do not want to be. Stick to routines like sleeping, eating, doing homework and exercising. Do something to treat yourself.
How do you deal with social media?
- Take a social media holiday. Sometimes break ups are a great time to unplug and spend time with your support system and yourself, avoiding any photos or stories that may illicit strong emotions.
- Post on your private accounts. Sometimes, it can be useful to experience support online and express emotions on an online format. When those emotions pass, we can regret putting it out there for the world to see. It may be more useful to post in a group text, private message or Finsta, where only your very close friends will see the post.
- Avoid stalking your ex. As difficult as it may be, research shows that looking at pictures of your ex makes it more difficult to grieve the relationship.
- Make a clean break. Discuss blocking each other on social media accounts. As challenging as it may be, it's helpful if you both agree to block one another so that you are not tempted to monitor each other’s accounts.
- Avoid the drama. Do not call out your ex online.
Break ups up are hard enough, so we do not need to make it harder. Following these steps can make it more manageable. Remember, each relationship ending leads us closer to the relationship that we are ready and meant to be in.
