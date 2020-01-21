This recipe is delicious and super easy to make. Bonus: Leftovers taste great reheated in the microwave the next day.

Bacon Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 package (3 ounces) bacon bits
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: 

Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Unroll and press dough onto bottom and ½ inch up the sides of a greased 15-by-10-inch pan. Prick thoroughly with a fork; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and water. In a nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook and stir just until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over browned crust. Sprinkle with bacon bits and cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 minutes.

Put your own spin on it: This recipe is easily adapted. Experiment with ingredients your family loves — sausage, ham, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms and more!

(Adapted from tasteofhome.com.)

***

This article originally appeared in the January 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine. 

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

