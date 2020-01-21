This recipe is delicious and super easy to make. Bonus: Leftovers taste great reheated in the microwave the next day.
Bacon Breakfast Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 6 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 package (3 ounces) bacon bits
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Unroll and press dough onto bottom and ½ inch up the sides of a greased 15-by-10-inch pan. Prick thoroughly with a fork; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and water. In a nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook and stir just until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over browned crust. Sprinkle with bacon bits and cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 minutes.
Put your own spin on it: This recipe is easily adapted. Experiment with ingredients your family loves — sausage, ham, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms and more!
(Adapted from tasteofhome.com.)
***
This article originally appeared in the January 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.