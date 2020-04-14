I know there’s been a lot of talk out there about how to keep kids busy while stuck at home during this coronavirus pandemic. But what about moms and dads? How can they keep themselves busy during this unprecedented time?
My husband and I have our own hobbies. He’s into Dungeons & Dragons, so he writes adventures or plays D&D virtually with his buddies. He also has tons of miniature figurines he takes time to paint. I love to paint, cross stitch and do embroidery.
So we take the time to do things we love doing — even if we’re in the same room together — and it has helped pass the time when we can't leave the house tremendously.
But we’ve also taken time to shake things up. Here are a few ways you and your partner can change up how you spend your free time. Bonus: Many of these are family friendly enough to let your kids participate, too.
1. Have a baking competition. My husband and I have been watching a lot of “Nailed It!” on Netflix recently. Last week, I decided to head to the kitchen to make a rainbow cake. I had no idea how it would go, but I was really happy (and surprised) at the result. Next, we plan to pick a smaller cake challenge from the show and have a bake off. We’ll see just who is the “Nailed It!” master in our house.
2. Do some painting together. Head over to YouTube or Netflix and search for one of Bob Ross’ many famous painting segments. Then, gather your supplies — canvas board, paint (acrylics are easier to use and less expensive than oil), a palette (or plate) and some paint brushes. Then sit down and paint your masterpiece following Bob’s directions. Then, either laugh at or be awed at your creations. Don’t forget the wine!
3. Exercise together. There is no shortage of home workout videos on the Internet right now. If you don’t have weights at home, find one using just your body weight. Then get to exercising. You can laugh at just how ridiculous you look while also releasing some endorphins. You’ll feel great afterward — even if you’re a little tired.
4. Have a fancy dinner. Who says you have to go to a restaurant to feel fancy? After the kids go to bed, get dressed up, make a fancy dinner (or order it from your favorite restaurant and pick it up) and enjoy it by candlelight. Don’t forget the dessert!
5. Travel. OK, so you can’t really go anywhere, but there are plenty of ways you can travel the world virtually right now. You can visit hundreds of famous museums from across the world, visit a national park, check out the Great Wall of China, see England and even visit Mars.
6. Check out a live music show. Concerts might not be happening right now, but it’s highly likely that an artist you like is hosting a live show for you to watch. Check out a list of participating artists here.
7. Have a game night. There are tons of great games out there — whether it’s those tried-and-true classics like Scrabble, Battleship, Clue or Yahtzee or something newer like Apples to Apples, Beasts of Balance or Pictionary Air. Not the board game type? Check out some fun video games like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., Overcooked and Ultimate Chicken Horse.
8. Have a spa night. This might sound silly but it’ll be a good chance to relax and take care of yourself a little bit. Do a foot soak. Give each other a massage. Put on robes, slippers and maybe even a mud mask while you watch your favorite movie. You’re sure to feel refreshed and ready to take on the world the next day.
9. Do some beer tasting. On your next grocery run, grab a flight of beers. Most grocery stores offer pick-and-choose six packs where you can grab a variety of beers. Then head home and have your own beer sampling night.
10. Have a movie theater night. If you have a projector, great! Set it up in a fun place and create a movie theater feel. If not, turn your living room into a movie theater complete with all the same rules — turn down the lights, no talking and no phones! Don’t forget the popcorn, snacks and comically large sodas! Then pick a movie no one has seen. Many streaming services are doing early releases of newer movies.
