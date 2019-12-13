Holiday books are a big part of our December tradition.
As part of our activity Advent calendar, my kids receive new books throughout the month. After eight years, our collection of books has gotten big but my kids still love looking through them and reading them year after year. Here are a few of our favorites right now.
1. “The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt. My kids are huge fans of the “Crayon” books. We continually crack up at the adventures each crayon takes and the Christmas book is no exception. It builds off of our favorite characters and incorporates fun activities for the reader throughout. One page even has a game as part of it and my kids have had a blast playing the game even when they aren’t reading the book.
2. “Toot & Puddle Let it Snow” by Holly Hobbie. I absolutely love Toot & Puddle. These pigs make my heart grow each time I read this story about friendship, nature and the some of the truly important things about the season — love and giving. It’s such a sweet story for kids and adults.
3. “Christmas at the Zoo” by George White. This pop-up book plays off of “The Night Before Christmas” but instead takes the reader around the zoo and what the various animals are doing before Christmas. It’s especially fun for little kids and illustrations are adorable to look at.
4. “Construction Site on Christmas Night” by Sherri Duskey Rinker and Ag Ford. From the authors of “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” and “Steam Train, Dream Train” — this Christmas book follows the construction equipment as they build a Fire Station at Christmas — it’s fun to see the same favorite characters as they work on a new project.
5. “Schmelf the Hanukkah Elf” by Greg Wolfe. Schmelf is one of Santa’s elves. You get to follow him on his journey to discover why some kids are missing from Santa’s list. Along the way, Schmelf learns all about the traditions of Hanukkah. This is a great book for families celebrating Hanukkah and also for kids who celebrate Christmas to learn about Hanukkah.
6. “The Wish Tree” by Kyo Maclear. I love this winter story about a little boy and his best friend “Boggin” which is really his sled and their adventure to find a wish tree. They encounter lots of animals along the way that they help out and in the end the animals take care of the little boy and Boggin’ as well. It’s heartwarming and kind and one my whole family loves to read over and over again.
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
