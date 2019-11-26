My kids are pretty excited about Thanksgiving. They're happy to have any excuse to see their cousins, grandparents and enjoy yummy food and desserts.
Because we're avid readers in our house — we read at least two books to Sam, 5, and Elliott, 3 every night before bed — I decided to check out some Thanksgiving books to really get them in the "thankful" spirit. Here are 10 of the best I found.
1. “Happy Thanksgiving, Curious George” by H.A. Rey
This board book follows everyone's favorite curious monkey, George, as he prepares and makes Thanksgiving dinner with the Man with the Yellow Hat. It also has lessons on being thankful. We have the "Happy Halloween, Curious George" book and it's a huge hit, so I knew my boys would like this one as well.
2. “Just a Special Thanksgiving” by Mercer Mayer
This cute story follows Little Critter — a big hit in my house — and the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Despite a few bumps in the road along the way, the story ends with a community feast so that everyone — even those in need — can enjoy a nice dinner. It was a nice lesson for my kids about being thankful for what we have and making sure to give to those in need.
3. “Thanksgiving Rules” by Laurie Friedman
Follow Percy Isaac Gifford as he shows kids how to get the most out of their Thanksgiving Day — from getting ready, helping out, being polite, eating all of your food and being thankful. It's a cute book with fun and quirky illustrations.
4. “Bear Says Thanks” by Karma Wilson
Poor Bear is all alone in his cave, and his cupboards are bare. But soon his friends start arriving with food to make a wonderful meal. Bear feels bad that he doesn't have anything to contribute, but his friends are just thankful he's there. It's a cute story with beautiful artwork that had my kids talking about their friends by the end.
5. “Turkey Trouble” by Wendy Silvano
Turkey was in trouble — it was almost Thanksgiving and he was the main course! The story follows the titular turkey as he tries, unsuccessfully, to disguise himself as different animals on the farm. The book has a very cute ending, as turkey comes up with a great solution to his problem.
6. "Llama Llama Gives Thanks" by Anna Dewdney
We love Llama Llama in our house, and this book was no exception. It focuses less on the Thanksgiving meal and more about the idea of togetherness and being thankful for what you have — not only on Thanksgiving, but all year long.
7. "‘Twas the Night Before Thanksgiving" by Dav Pilkey
This story parodies the famous "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" poem by Clement Clarke Moore. It tells the story of eight children who go on a field trip to a turkey farm where they meet a farmer — "he was dressed all in denim from his head to his toe, with a pinch of polyester and a dash of Velcro" — and eight baby turkeys. The kids and the turkeys have fun until they realize their fate, so the children take matters into their own hands.
8. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” by Charles M. Schulz
Members of the Peanuts gang invite themselves over to Charlie Brown’s house for Thanksgiving dinner. Snoopy, Woodstock, Linus and the others make a great feast of “popcorn, colorful jelly beans, salty pretzel sticks and a stack of hot buttered toast.” The gang realizes Thanksgiving isn’t about the meal, but about being together. It’s a fun retelling of the popular TV special.
9. “10 Fat Turkeys” by Tony Johnston
This story is a fun Thanksgiving play on the “5 Little Monkeys” poem. The book starts with 10 turkeys on a fence and goes through each hilarious thing the turkeys do to fall off the fence until there are none!
10. “Gobble Gobble Mr. Wobble” by Becky Cummings
The book is about Mr. Wobble, who was invited to Thanksgiving dinner by Farmer Joe. Mr. Wobbles takes the next few days to get ready and, on Thanksgiving morning, Farmer Joe shows up with his ax. I know what you're thinking, but the story doesn't go the way you think it might. I'll just say it's a very nice surprise!
Happy Thanksgiving!
