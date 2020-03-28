It’s almost Easter — hooray!
Even though it's highly likely we won't be celebrating with family this Easter, we can still enjoy spring- and Easter-related books to help keep us entertained and in the holiday spirit. While libraries are closed, you can still check out books digitally or via audio books. You can also order books or digital books on sites like Amazon.
Here are a few spring books that my kids love and we think your elementary-aged kids will love, too!
1. "Too Many Carrots" by Katy Hudson. My kiddos love this story of a rabbit as he hoards carrots. He has so many carrots that they take up his whole house, which causes him to move in with various friends. The problem is his carrots end up filling up or breaking their houses, too. Finally, he realizes that his friends and having a home are more important that the stuff he puts in it. It’s a sweet yet silly story with a great message.
2. "Wish" by Chris Saunders. Bunny is granted three wishes but he isn’t sure what to wish for. He goes on a journey to see if his friends' wishes could fit him, too. In the end, he realizes that sometimes making others wishes come true can bring you happiness as well. It's sweet story that both of my kids loved!
3. "Bunny’s Book Club" by Annie Silvestro. Bunny is so desperate to read that he sneaks into the library at night through the book return so he can continue to take his imagination on an adventure. Soon, his friends sneak in to read with Bunny, but what happens when the book club gets caught by the librarian? Check it out to see! This is one of my personal favorites.
4. "Bunny Bus" by Ammi-Joan Paquette. The bunny bus drives through town picking everyone up. Soon it gets too full and breaks! All of the riders come together to fix the bus and end up making an Easter parade in the meantime. A cute, rhyming book for young ones.
5. "We are the Gardeners" by Joanna Gaines and kids. This story teaches kids to never give up and how to learn from your failures. It also shows kids the exciting part of building a garden as a family. I love the message it sends. The Gaines family knocks it out of the park as usual!
I hope you enjoy these books together as a family, and that they give you some joy during this uncertain time.
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
