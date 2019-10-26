Are your kids looking for a little fun while still learning? Then you have to check out these four great book options.
1. "Please Don't Eat Me" by Liz Climo. (Ages 3 to 6)
It's a familiar story: One creature is hungry; another would really prefer not to provide the solution. In "Please Don't Eat Me," Liz Climo's droll take on clever escapes, a small rabbit emerges from a newly dug burrow to encounter a large bear. The bunny avoids becoming dinner by offering various substitutions for the bear's proposed main dish: rabbit. The rabbit orders a pizza, but bear claims the last piece by pointing out that it's either going to be that or the bunny. Soon follows the bear's declaration that, basically, it would be embarrassing not to eat the rabbit. Bunny, in Bear's jaws, puts on a dramatic performance for Bear's benign looking friends, intoning (not very convincingly), "Oh no. I am being eaten. What a bummer. Ouch."
The slightly blank expression on the furry faces of both main characters adds to the humor, and Climo's laconic repartee between predator and prey is aimed pretty squarely at a 4-year-old's funny bone. The sarcastic rabbit and the sincere, if sincerely peckish, bear make an entertaining duo. It will come as no surprise that their encounter may be the beginning of a beautiful friendship — or meal, at least for the bear, if this friendship thing doesn't work out.
2. "The Poison Eaters" and "Fighting for the Forest" by Gail Jarrow. (Ages 10 and older)
Not just for the middle-graders of Washington, D.C., two lively new books describe the remarkable beginnings of two federal programs. "The Poison Eaters" follows Harvey Wiley as he tries to protect citizens of the early 20th century from all sorts of devious business practices, such as the sale of rotting meat and vegetables (made to look edible with now-banned preservatives) and quack medicine. Gail Jarrow's thoroughly researched book — illustrated with informative historical documents like misleading advertisements — shows how Wiley's scientific approach helped lead to the creation of the Food and Drug Administration.
3. "Fighting for the Forest" by Gail Jarrow. (Ages 10 and older)
This book looks at how desperate times and an environmentally alert president brought about the wildly ambitious Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. P. O'Connell Pearson skillfully presents the contrasting experiences of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and a handful of the unemployed men who joined the CCC. Acknowledging the program's problems, including its racial segregation, Pearson celebrates how the program provided work, food and shelter to three million jobless young men and planted three billion trees across the country.
4. "Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks" by Jason Reynolds. (Ages 10 to 14)
In "Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks," the virtuosic Jason Reynolds — author of such award-winning novels as "Ghost," "Long Way Down" and "As Brave As You" — makes a "symphony"of the "scream and whisper" he hears in the banter and musings of kids headed home after a day of middle school in an unnamed city.
A finalist for the National Book Award in Young People's Literature, the book comprises 10 stories linked not only by time and place but by occasional characters and details. For example, the two best buddies in the first story, "Water Booger Bears," make a brief, frantic announcement in the final tale, "The Broom Dog," and the crossing guard Ms. Post appears in a number of stories. A rosebush noted as damaged in one story surfaces at a key moment in another.
The tone ranges from the funny, endearing "How a Boy Can Become a Grease Fire," about a kid being prepped to talk to his crush, to the heart-rending "Skitter Hitter," with a girl bullied because of her skateboarding skills. Early adolescent concerns — friendship, family, anxiety, sexual identity — emerge through two taunted gamers in "Call of Duty" and the vividly rendered, edgy foursome bonded by cancer in "The Low Cuts Strike Again." Reynolds connects his characters to their community — a living world larger than they are — in playful, often profound ways. The middle schoolers reflect on a little girl swinging, with "happiness for a face," a pigeon the color of "clouds before rain," a dog licking a lonely man's face — and the elemental nature of boogers.
