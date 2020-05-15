Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES TO DEVELOP AND SPREAD OVER PORTIONS OF EAST-CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA WHERE WINDS HAVE BECOME VERY LIGHT. PATCHY DENSE FOG MAY CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. VISIBILITY HAS BEEN REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES MAKING DRIVING VERY DIFFICULT. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, ALLOW EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU, AND SLOW DOWN IN FOGGY WEATHER.