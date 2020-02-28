My kids are obsessed with games. My oldest has been playing them for years, but my 4-year-old is finally getting the hang of some harder games, which makes things fun for both the kids at the same time.
Finally!
In the last year alone, we’ve had to move our game cabinet twice, and it’s still busting at the seams. I don’t mind, though, because there are so many skills to be learned from games — cooperation, basic math and patience, to name a few. Out of the more than 50 games we own, here are the current favorites — new and old — if you’re looking to expand your game collection.
1. Sleeping Queens. Using math problems to gain new cards, you are playing offense and defense to try to wake up — and keep — the highest valued queens on the table. This game requires a lot of strategy, but the math-problem component is my favorite. If you don’t like the cards in your hand, you can try and make a math problem to trade those cards in for new cards. As your child gets better at math, you can add in subtraction, multiplication and division. This game is teaching my youngest how to do math, and when he can’t figure one out himself, he keeps his face cards and just shows us the numbers for help. I love that this game works for all ages and skill levels if you just make some small adaptations.
2. Skyjo. This is another adding game, which combines speed, strategy and luck to try and get the lowest total number when adding all 12 of your cards. The catch is that you have to turn over your cards and trade them for different numbers before any other player gets all of their cards turned over. Once again, this game is recommended for ages 8 and up, but with practice, my 4-year-old is already playing!
3. Rush Hour. This game can be played alone or with others. You’re trying to free a certain car from it’s spot on the board by moving other vehicles. It is a game of patience and logic, which makes it equally fun and frustrating! There are 40 different challenge cards that have different skill levels from beginning to expert. And don’t worry — there are answers on the backside if you can’t figure your challenge out.
4. Chutes and Ladders. This game is as old as they come, but my kids still love it. It can be ridiculously frustrating sliding back to the bottom of the board and moving past the entrances to ladders that will help you soar to the top of the board. This game is entirely luck, but it’s still fun for all ages.
5. Tenzi. I love this game because there are 77 different ways to play. The object of the game is to roll your 10 dice to get to the goal the quickest. If you’re playing to get all 4s, then you must roll all 4s. You can play to get all even numbers, you can play to get two straights and you can play to get multiples of three. The list goes on and on. While my older child is definitely faster at rolling, there is a luck component, too, which helps the little one to not lose and get frustrated every time. This game is fun for the whole family.
Besides these favorites, we play a lot of Monopoly, Ticket to Ride and Wig Out around here also. My kids also recently got Bounce Battle, which is super fun for kids and adults.
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
