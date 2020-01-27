What could you do with four days? Enjoy a long weekend with friends? Deep clean and purge all of unkempt things in your house? Watch every season of “The Office” on Netflix?
Before I had kids, I would have done any or all of those things if the universe had handed me four days to myself.
But today — with two kids ages 10 and 8 — how I actually spend those 96 hours surprises me.
Yes, a chunk of that time involves a car, but it’s not to road-trip with the ladies. No, as a parent, I spend a total of four days each year trying to coax my kids out of the house and into the car, according to a recent survey of 2,000 parents by OnePoll.
If you think I’m kidding, you don’t have kids. The struggle is real, and it doesn’t appear to be something the little ones age out of too quickly.
Getting my kids out of the house in a timely manner is still a herculean effort. I thought once Declan and Mara were able to get their own coats and shoes on, it would cut down on the getting-out-the-door time, but I was wrong. Oh, so wrong.
Getting kids out of the house is probably one of those things all parents dread and not-so-secretly loathe. At some point while preparing for parenting, someone should have told us that getting out of the house expediently and sanely would no longer be a possibility for at least the next 15 to 20 years — give or take a kid or two.
And don’t let people feed you some line about how once they can put their own shoes on, things start getting streamlined. That is a big, fat lie.
As a matter of fact, I long for the days when I had to dress my kids for a voyage to the outside world because, while exhausting and not exactly easy on the back, it was done expeditiously. If you want to watch someone make a half-hour special revolving around tying shoes and donning a coat, you need to come check out Mara’s syndicated program that should be titled “Getting Ready for School: A Second Grader’s Story.” It has it all — high tension, lots of drama and the occasional flood of tears (sometimes hers, sometimes mine).
The most frustrating thing is, I know they can get ready quickly. I’ve seen it.
If I tell Declan we need to get in the car to go to a birthday party at the laser tag place, he’ll have his coat on, shoes tied and will be waiting for me in the back seat of the car by the time I’ve reached for my purse. And I’ll hear his muffled calls of “Mom, let’s go!” through the garage door. But ask that boy to get ready because we are heading to the grocery store, and suddenly putting one shoe on after the other is insurmountable.
Trust me, I wasn’t exactly prompt in my preparenting life. But at least those lost minutes were spent on selfish things like changing outfits or waiting for a break in the action of whatever show I was watching. Late was fun when it was things I thought were worthy of procrastination, but it just doesn’t have the same pop when late is because of a mislaid shoe instead of a change in shoe choice.
Selfish, I know. But hey — I’m a mom, not a saint.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.