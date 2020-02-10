As soon as I caught sight of my 10-year-old son, Declan, after school last week, I knew right away that whatever plans we had needed to be rescheduled. He didn’t need to say a word as he walked up to me. The glassy, bloodshot eyes, pasty complexion and vacant stare said it all.
My kid was sick.
Once we were home, the 100.9 reading from the thermometer confirmed my suspicions — and just like that, we were a house on lock down.
There are a couple of nasty viruses making their way through the kids’ school right now. One is the stomach flu, which we've managed to dodge thus far (knock on wood). The other is a particularly potent influenza-like bug that comes on strong, burns hot and likes to linger. That’s the one that piggybacked its way to our house.
Declan only had one question when I told him he was sick and running a temperature: “Do you think it’s the virus from China like on the news?”
I’m no medical doctor, but I felt 100 percent confident assuring my son that he was not a carrier of the coronavirus, and could forego the 14-day quarantine for a day off of school. Well, possibly two depending on how quickly his new fever friend planned on sticking around.
With two school-aged kids in the house, it was only a matter of time and exhausted luck before some bug found its way to my door. But I always hold on to blind hope that, with enough hand washing and positive thinking, we’ll somehow be spared.
But this time it was not meant to be.
Declan was sick for a day. His 8-year old sister, Mara, succumbed next — also for a day. My husband, Peter, and I contracted the same hot little microbe at the same time and have been leveled for the better portion of a week. One whole week.
Let me first say how relieved I am that both of my children bounced back as quickly as they did. When kids get sick, it’s terrible. As parents, we move heaven and earth to make them feel comfortable while we try and nurse them back to health. Unfortunately, when parents get sick, it's business as usual.
In the past, my husband and I have managed to stagger our illnesses. The universe had taken pity on us and balanced so neither of us was sidelined simultaneously. What can I say? It was a good run, but the universe caught up to us this past week and it has been humbling.
After riding so high off of the previous week’s family dinner fun, I found that when everyone is a hot zone for sickness, my threshold for winning at parenting turns into simply keeping everybody’s medicine schedule straight, being a unrelenting pusher of fluids and accepting the fact that a family dinner solely consisting of canned soup is perfectly fine.
The crazy part came when my fever broke. I woke up one morning clear-headed and took stock of what a house of four looks like when mom and dad have been out sick for a few days. Let me just say I will never again feel lazy in my day-to-day life.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
