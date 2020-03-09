Lately, I've noticed a considerable uptick in laundry activity at my house.
So when I read a funny little meme quote that my Momaha boss, Ashlee Coffey, shared on social media, I howled. It said: "Based on the amount of laundry I do each week, I’m going to assume that there are people who live here that I have not met yet...”
Some of the funniest things in life are those that ring the truest. For me, this description of the laundry avalanche that greets me daily was absolutely spot on.
While sorting through the unending drifts of clothes surrounding me in our basement laundry room recently, I had a revelation. I had made a crucial error in my handling of the laundry situation. I realized the time had come for the kids and I to have a frank discussion on what actually constitutes an item of clothing being “dirty” and worthy of placement in the laundry for washing.
There are certain items that, of course, go immediately into the hamper after one wear. On the top of this list is underwear, followed by leggings, socks and heavily played-in pieces of clothing. But a pair of jeans you had on for an hour? A sweater I had you wear to a party but you took off two minutes after arriving? These are things that I do not need to see in my laundry room week after week.
This conversation couldn’t have come at a better time because our dryer decided it didn't want to function anymore just as I was trying to explain that simply because you took a sweatshirt to school for gym day but didn’t wear doesn’t mean it’s dirty.
As our dryer limped along, tumbling clothes but never putting out the heat needed to fully dry them, I realized I had to accept the fact that it was time to part ways and say hello to a new appliance. There are lots of fun ways to spend a few hundred dollars — and buying a new dryer is not one of them.
But it did gave me the chance to reset some of the bad habits I was letting the kids and myself slip into. So new dryer equaled new rules.
1. When you take something off to put it in the hamper, ask yourself: "How long did I wear it and is it really dirty?" I mean, do jeans really need to be washed after every wear if you didn’t make mud pies in the backyard or spill yogurt down the leg?
2. When your hamper is full, bring it to the laundry room. Seems simple enough, but asking the kids to do this was a revelation.
3. I washed it so you can help fold it and put it away. I’m not running a sweatshop, but there is no reason that an 8-year-old can’t help put pajamas in a drawer.
While the money spent on a new dryer isn’t that exciting, the new helpers in the laundry room could be worth the cost. We'll see.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
