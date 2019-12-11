My 4-year-old isn’t technically any pickier than a normal preschooler when it comes to food, but it’s as if she knows when we’re on a timer.
She’s easy to please at dinner when there’s no deadline, but at breakfast when I need her to eat a good meal before going to school, the kid is a sketch ball. She isn’t hungry, then she is hungry but doesn’t like anything. Then she’s so very hungry she’s going to die and likes everything but can’t decide on any one thing.
Rinse and repeat this entire scenario for lunchtime on afternoon preschool days.
In the name of time (and nutrition), I’ve been known to allow unconventional breakfast choices that might get me wicked side eye from an old-school parent. I know it’s unorthodox, but if we’re hitting the food pyramid and she’s getting growing food, is it really wrong?
(Please don’t say yes; please don’t say yes; please don’t say yes.)
I’m sure my own mother would say yes, but as someone who doesn’t particularly enjoy most traditional breakfast items, I humbly beg to differ. Here are some of the things I’ve fed my kiddo when there was absolutely no shot of getting an egg, toast or even a waffle in her before leaving the house.
1. Pizza. I know she’s a toddler and needs growing food, but come on. What’s better than pizza? It’s got protein, veggies and a delicious crispy crust. How can that be wrong? And if you compare the nutritional value with pizza to a bowl of Lucky Charms — my childhood go-to — I feel like my kid is winning.
2. Spaghetti. It's the same argument as pizza.
3. Corn dog with macaroni and cheese. Hear me out. It’s an all-natural corn dog, so that means it’s incredibly healthy. That alone, of course, is not a sufficient main course, which is why we bring in the organic macaroni and cheese. Protein, carbs and corn doggy-coating; it’s a slam dunk. (I know, I know. This one was a stretch at best, but you’ve never had to shuffle my little headstrong girl through the morning routine, have you? Getting any food in her at all often feels like a win.)
4. Goulash. It’s my Grandma Fern’s recipe, so that has to count for something, right? It’s Old World; her parents were first generation immigrants. Surely that levels up to breakfast perfection. Elbow macaroni, stewed tomatoes and beef — who doesn’t eat that for breakfast?
5. Chicken noodle soup. The way I see it, if we give this food to people who are sick because of its healing properties, why wouldn’t we give it to our children to prepare them for a wonderful day? In fact, I might be a trailblazer for thinking of this one; a leader of parents, if you will. Um, am I a role model?
6. Chicken nuggets and corn. Chicken nuggets are just a mother’s little helper, aren’t they? When all else fails, the kids will usually eat some chicken nuggets in nearly any situation. God bless the chicken nuggets.
If I wrack my brain, I’m certain I can think of 100 other “eccentric” meals I’ve given to my children before 7 a.m. — many of which I probably wouldn’t want to admit to in public. But don’t we all just do our best, every day, to get the kids out the door on time with full tummies and happy smiles? Sometimes it isn’t easy, but we parents are nothing if not adaptable.
What bizarre foods have you fed your kiddos for breakfast in desperation?
***
Lynn Kirkle is a writer and lives in Omaha with her husband and five children. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found on Twitter @LAPainter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.