Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
For more than nine years, my two sibling Shih Tzu dogs have shared the same bowls for food and water. They only eat after we do and only at night. For the last six months, the smaller one is beginning to act like a bully. He has started to guard the food and will not let his brother near the bowl — even though he often does not eat. This results in both of them laying in front of the food bowl.
I have ignored them — thinking when they get hungry, they will eat. This hasn't worked, so I end up pouring their food onto the floor and they both eat up. I have tried putting their food into separate bowls they want eat. I have taken the "bully" away so the other one can eat, but he just plays there. Any information you can share will be appreciated.
Beplus
***
Hi Beplus,
Eating is one of the most important activities dogs engage in. In the wild, dogs spend up to 90% of their life looking for food, so meal time is serious business.
Dogs usually eat in the order of their rank, and so posturing over food can happen in homes with loose rules and structure. This casual living style can confuse dogs into thinking they have the same rank as the humans. This can lead to challenging the humans and other dogs in the home.
On top of that, your dogs are literal brothers. The expression "sibling rivalry" is often demonstrated in homes with dogs from the same litter. So those two factors can easily lead to food guarding. The fact that your dogs lived this long without incident is unusual, but not altogether uncommon.
I'd recommend you go to a structured feeding ritual — food offered in separate bowls, dogs fed one at a time and leftover food removed as soon as the dog leaves the area.
When your first dog (the bully) is eating, the other dog should be at least seven feet away. If he stands over his food bowl, you may need to have the other dog out of the room.
Once the first dog gets to the bowl, he is on the clock. He has five to seven minutes to eat the food in the bowl. If he is still standing there — whether he eats some or none of the food — when the time is up, dump the remaining food out of the bowl and put the bowl back on the ground. Your first dog is now done eating and you should lead him out of the room.
Once your first dog is out of the room, bring over your second dog and motion to his own food bowl. He has the same five to seven minutes to eat. But while he's eating, make sure the first dog is not in sight so he doesn't intimidate the second dog. Once the second dog finishes or the time is up, put both bowls up until the next meal.
I'd recommend you feed your dogs two to three times a day. Only feeding once a day isn’t healthy for dogs. If they only eat at dinner, start only feeding dinner if they eat their breakfast. This will make them more motivated to eat early in the day.
It will likely take a few days before the dogs start eating when offered food. Upping their daily exercise can help spike their appetite. In the mean time, avoid giving the dogs too many treats.
You may also have a food guarding problem. This is not uncommon in dogs, and one of the worst things to do is take things away from a dog who is guarding something. Instead, use the tips I outline in this free positive dog training video.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Pet Parade: The World-Herald newsroom's best pet pictures
We asked World-Herald newsroom employees to share their cutest pet pictures.
1 of 27
Despite being a senior cat at 10 years old, Baby is full of energy and mischief. Here, she dangles from a bannister in her house in Gretna.
Karen Windle, copy editor
We’re Bruce and Ernie (left). We love sneaking raw bacon off the kitchen counter, lounging around the house naked, er, without our collars and making friends with deer. (The deer *love* to play tag, but for some reason we’re always “it.”)
Katy Glover, online editor
Buster can put a smile on your face like no one else, including those of neighbors who spot him dragging me along on a walk or run. Unfortunately, this high-energy guy recently has been sidelined by the doggie version of a torn ACL and subsequent knee surgery. He could use a little boost, so I'm nominating him for the OWH Pet Parade.
Julie Anderson, news reporter
At left is Clyde. He’s a dog. He’s 2 ½. He’s deaf. At right is Pieces. He’s a cat. He’s 13. He can hear. They would like very much for you to pick them!
Brad Davis, business editor
If you're an avid reader of the World-Herald, maybe you've heard of Cooper. Features reporter Chris Peters has written about raising Cooper. Here he is on the custom pallet bed his mom built for him.
Chris Peters, features reporter
At left is Daisy. Her best friend is a reindeer, who comes to visit a few weeks each year. She complains a lot to the non-magical beings she lives with, for obvious reasons. At right is Diaz. He's a handsome boy who doesn't care about that. He loves walks and belly rubs, all people, most dogs, one cat, and zero racoons and opossums.
Rich Mills, copy editor
At the Ducey Farm in Dundee, we have the blackshirt gals who guard the back yard (Mary Stewart and Victoria Holt), and the chickens who help me garden (Brooklyn and Penny). They produce eggs and inspire pillows for the cutest and most fashionable dogs in the world (Phoebe, Gigi and cousin Tyson), who love to bark at the feral cats (Bunny and Butterscotch) who live outside and have matching tails!
Marjie Ducey, reporter
Gator likes eating snackies, expertly posing for pictures, getting floof everywhere and borking (not barking) at neighbor dogs.
Cory Gilinsky, features (and Sarah Jarecki, civilian)
Gracie the border collie and Beau the red heeler like long walks and frequent car rides, especially to drive-thrus that give treats.
Deb Shanahan, metro desk editor, and Kent Sievers, photographer
Isabel doesn’t enjoy her humans (especially the little ones) a lot, but sometimes likes a good chin scratch. Mostly she enjoys being left alone to sit on top of the piano and watch the birds outside.
Kevin Coffey, music critic
Izzy is 6 months old. She likes to chase her tail (and often catches it), climb up couches (and people), and bother Zake. Zake is 15 years old and unsure of Izzy. After all, Izzy has the high ground.
Zach Tegler, copy desk
Jameson may be named after whiskey, but this five-year-old gal is all sweetness. At first skittish after being rescued from a farm in Oklahoma, now her favorite hobby is stealing hearts — and covers.
Laurel Foster, online
We say Juni found us after my wife was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. This little Havaton brings our family joy, love and snuggles every day.
Jeff Robb, news reporter/data geek
Laika is, hands down, the happiest dog at the dog park. She is named after the heroic Russian cosmonaut dog, one of the first animals in space. Ciara loves to pray. When she joins our family in prayer, she sounds like Scooby Doo. She is fiercely loyal and protective.
Susan Szalewski, copy editor and news reporter
Lolo was adopted seven years ago in Louisiana. She's a mutt, and we think she's part nutria, otherwise known as a swamp rat.
Hunter Paniagua, digital sports coordinator
Minerva is a very hard worker. Two-year-old "Minnie" likes to spend her time cleaning, inspecting boxes and bird watching. (And looking adorable.)
Brandon Olson, digital content hub editor
Molly, a rat-terrier Chihuahua from NHS, loved everyone she met. She was an excellent high jumper and cuddler and gave us joy for 17 years. She died in April.
Betsie Freeman, features reporter
Nellie is a 10-year-old tabby cat who is more like 5 years old at heart. She enjoys sleeping in fresh, warm laundry, eating, chasing lasers and listening to stories with best friend, 4-year-old Sam.
This is Oliver. He has three legs and a bullet permanently lodged in him. (We didn't put it there). He pretends like he's surly and tough but deep down he's very snuggly.
Roseann Moring, political reporter
Eighteen-year-old cat
Loves tuna, SBH and
A fireside nap
Sarah Baker Hansen, features, and Matthew Hansen, columnist
I'm Sasha. I was a stray in Oklahoma (where my ear was somehow torn) before a shelter rescued me & treated my heartworm. I just tested negative for heartworm, yay! I really like to play dead & get belly rubs!
Alia Conley, news reporter
Slugger, owned by the original Pet Parade Petitor in Chief and saved by Big Red Rescue in Omaha, chases his tail faster to his right than to his left. He ate a hole in the blinds to watch his owner come and go.
Steven Elonich, online editor
Toby is a 4-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix with a big personality. Given the protective tendencies of his breed, he’s very serious about watching over his property — and his owners. Until he isn’t.
Dave Elsesser, features editor, and RyAnne Elsesser
Toothpick loves biting bare legs, gazing longingly at birds outside and dipping his paw into bags of Spicy Nacho Doritos so he can lick off the Doritos dust (which his owners know is gross and bad but are powerless to stop).
Erin Duffy, news reporter
Boston Terriers, Willow, 8, and Dexter, 6, have a closet full of costumes, sweaters, scarves and even some pajamas. They only sit this nicely for photos because there are LOTS of treats involved – but really – they are crazy little puppies!
Tammy Yttri, copy desk chief
Nine years ago, we found Zed roaming the earth (it was a ruff life). He’s a good boy. He likes his toy lobster, pepperonis (which we call pupperonis) and keeping up with his fans at Zedwin.org.
Graham Archer, digital editor
Hi, my name is Zeus, I an eight-year-old American Eskimo looking to get back in the game. They say I am fixed, but I think my only problem is you aren’t in my life. I love long walks and treats. I want someone to chase squirrels with. Won’t you paw right?
Chris Machian, photographer
