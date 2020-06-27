Blackberry yogurt bark

Blackberry yogurt bark. 

 HEIDI HOFFMAN

Yogurt bark screams, “Hey, I care about you!” Go ahead, take a square and with every bite, just know that this fun treat is packed with the good stuff made by Mother Nature.

Blackberry Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

• 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1 cup blackberries

• 2 tablespoons honey (optional)

• ½ tablespoon cinnamon (optional)

• ½ cup granola (optional)

Directions:

1. Blend 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1 cup blackberries. Optional: Add 2 tablespoons honey and ½ tablespoon cinnamon and blend.

2. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. Pour yogurt mixture on baking sheet and top with additional blackberries and granola or mixed nuts.

4. Place in freezer until hardened.

5. Once completely frozen, break apart and serve immediately. Place extra servings in plastic bag and return to freezer.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email