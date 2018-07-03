Julie Anderson and Corina Kruger host about 30 birthday parties a month at Clara’s Closet Dress-up Parties in Elkhorn.
They’ve seen everything in the past 20 years — from no-shows to a family arriving 45 minutes late for their own child’s 1½ birthday celebration.
For the most part, though, it’s been a positive experience. Or at least they try to turn everything into a positive, even if 17 children — and their parents — show up instead of seven who RSVP'd.
You can make your next party the best one yet, and make sure your child is a wonderful guest, too, if you follow these tips on birthday party etiquette.
RSVPs ARE EVERYTHING
» Who wants to spend hours making food and gift bags for 15 of your child’s closest friends when only five show up? Anderson suggests sending invites by email for easy replies and followups.
» Start with a save-the-date notice. That lets you know if a specific day will work for most of your guests or if they’re all playing in an out-of-town baseball tournament.
» Send your invites about two weeks before the party and if done electronically, follow up with a reminder one week to a few days before the big day. It’s OK for a host to call, too, to see whether a child is coming. It can be a good time to remind parents about the time and date and learn how the child will be arriving. Relay the head count to your contact at the party venue, to make sure they have adequate staff, food and seating.
» Be careful about invitations. Most schools have a policy that if invitations are handed out at school, everyone in the class must be invited. That way, no one feels left out. Some families follow the “age plus one’’ rule. If a child is age 4, five friends are invited. If you are not asking everyone, make sure your child doesn’t talk about the party at school. Consider setting up a play date or another activity with children who are not invited. If you have a big guest list, make sure you have space and activities to keep everyone entertained. A tea party may do well for five but not for 25.
GIFT TIME
» Most parents, Anderson says, seem to spend between $20 and $25 on a present. But if you invite the whole class, that could be a financial burden for some. One mom organized a stuffed animal exchange instead. Everyone went home with a new toy, at least to them. “I loved the idea,’’ Anderson says. Another family had children bring a book to be donated to a little library in their neighborhood.
» If you have a big guest list, open gifts at the end of the party and announce that on the invitation. Teach your child to say an enthusiastic thank you, no matter if it’s a duplicate gift or he or she doesn’t like the present.
» Do your own discipline. Just because the party isn’t at your own home doesn’t mean you don’t have to keep your children in line. That’s the host parents’ responsibility, especially with kids hyped up by a sugar-filled menu. People at the party facility are too busy keeping the group occupied and happy.
» Is your child allergic? Let your host know if nuts or gluten products are a problem. “You don’t want those kids to come and not have anything to eat,’’ Anderson says.
GRACIOUS HOST
» If your child is old enough, emphasize that it’s his or her responsibility to make sure guests are having a good time. Have your child greet guests at the door and hand out favors as they leave. If you think your youngster could have a problem sharing, put away special toys before anyone arrives.
» Children of any age can help with thank-you notes, even with a squiggle or a picture. You’ll will teach them consideration, gratitude and writing skills.
***
This article originally appeared in the July 2018 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
