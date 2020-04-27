If you’re driving around Bennington and see book pages lining the soccer fields along Bennington Road, you’re not seeing things.
It’s part of a story walk put on by the Bennington Public Library.
There, families can walk along the path and stop at one of 16 stations to read actual pages — including artwork — from local author Bruce Arant’s book, “Simpson’s Sheep Won’t Go to Sleep!”
“(Bruce) is a pretty great guy. He does a great job with his school and library visits,” said Librarian Joanne Mancuso. “It was so nice of him to give us that permission to do that.”
At first, the idea started small. They planned to do simple scanned and laminated copies until local company Design 4, Inc. volunteered to get involved. The company had previously helped the library with their new signage. Owner Nic Chesnut printed scanned copies of the book on real-estate-sized signs complete with metal footing.
Chesnut said he was happy for the chance to work with the library to help kids read more.
"This is important to our family to (have kids) continue reading activities while at home to build confidence and practice skills while exercising in the fresh air," he said.
The book pages have been set up since April 21 and Mancuso said she hopes they will last for awhile.
“They’re very well made so I’m really hoping this can last at least through the summer,” she said.
The story walk has already drawn a good number of families. Mancuso said they’ve heard from many patrons who have shared pictures of families at the story walk and told them how much their kids love it.
The author even visited to see his work on display. The day after they were placed in the fields, Arant visited the library to do a live storytime and then headed over to the soccer fields where he took some socially distant photos with families who were there.
The signs are 30 feet apart and there are also signs along the cement that remind visiting families to remember social distancing rules.
Mancuso said she saw other libraries doing story walks and thought it would be a good way to keep the community connected to the library after everything closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“It was a way to keep our community connected and something for kids to do,” she said. “Really, truly it was originally supposed to be very simple and we were lucky Design 4 got involved and really made it spectacular.”
Overall, Mancuso said she hopes it’s a chance for families to get outside and, as a family, read a book together.
“It’s a chance to see other families there and be a little bit of a community again even though you’re social distancing,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.