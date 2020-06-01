“Mom? I’m hungry.”
I’m the family quartermaster; the human tasked with responsibility for all things edible in our household. If one of the kids wants a sandwich or a snack, they funnel all requests through me before helping themselves. Seriously. My 10-year-old son, Declan, and 8-year-old daughter, Mara, will walk right past their father on their path to ask for something to eat.
This has been the song and verse since the day they were born, and that has not changed. But what has changed in the last few months has been the frequency of the appeals.
Since we’ve been “staying in to stay safe” for the last 10 weeks, the kids have proven to be walking, talking bottomless pits. I suppose this shouldn’t be a big surprise. We all know that feeding growing kids isn’t easy (or cheap). No one in the house is going hungry, but that doesn’t mean I’m running an all-you-can eat operation — much to the children’s dissatisfaction. I figure if my son is a starving — as he claims to be — and can turn his nose up at an apple in a gambit to get a bag of Sun Chips, he has the caloric energy to make it to the next meal.
At first I thought it was just me; that it was just my kids constantly sniffing around for a green light to gorge themselves on cups of Flavor Blasted Goldfish crackers. But it looks like my kids aren’t the only ones hitting the pantry hard during this pandemic.
People everywhere who are stuck at home have turned to bored eating to fill the hours. But coming from my two kids — who up until recently showed little interest in the pastime known as snacking — this has come as an unexpected and costly turn of events.
Of course, you'd think we'd be sacking away the savings while staying home, but that might not be the reality.
Americans have been under some kind of stay-at-home order or social distancing guidelines since March, and 45% say the pandemic has cost them money, according to a TD Ameritrade survey shared with USA Today. The survey found people are saving money by not going on vacations, avoiding nights out on the town and not spending so much on clothing.
(It’s hard to enjoy fun new clothes when the extent of your social engagements is a Zoom meeting that only shows your body from the neck up. I mean, who cares what’s covering the rest of you as long as something is covering the rest of you? Virtual meetings are not clothing-optional.)
So what exactly are we spending money on? As I said before, groceries. Lots and lots of groceries.
Not only are households buying more groceries now that people are home and dining in more than taking-out, but they are costing more. How much more? Grocery bills in April saw the biggest monthly increase since 1974, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic's monthly Consumer Price Index report. Kitchen staples like meat, milk, bread and eggs have all experienced a price jump and that starts to add up week after week.
The good news is the kids don't come to the store with me anymore. So when I tell them they need to ration that cheese popcorn because the store shelves were bare — but I was lucky to get loads of peaches, carrots and yogurt to snack on — they just have to take my word for it.
I wonder how many kids will have similar stories to tell when they're older about parents having a hard time tracking down toilet paper, hand sanitizer and junk food.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
