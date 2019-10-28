Being a mom is the most rewarding job in the word. Watching these tiny humans — who you created with your own body — grow, develop and communicate is, without a doubt, one of the most awe-inspiring and joyful experiences a mother can have.
But as I pour my heart and soul into everything my children do, I’m realizing that motherhood is a never-ending battle of constant joy and isolation.
Remember the days when you made five new friends on the playground in an hour? Flash forward to college years when your calendar was filled with movie dates, coffee meet-ups, late-night outings and hours spent together doing absolutely nothing with friends.
Nowadays it takes an average of 15 texts between girlfriends to schedule a time to chat. And 85% of the time, your scheduled catch-up goes to crap because, well, kids. Days turn into weeks and weeks turn into months before you realize you have absolutely no clue how your friends are doing, what they’re facing or how they feel about life in general. And when you finally get the time to connect, all you end up doing is talking about your kids because being a mom is all-encompassing — mentally, physically and now socially.
I expected this during maternity leave and the all-demanding baby stage. I accepted that I would miss out on events, happy hours and get-togethers either because I wanted time with my children or I was too exhausted to do anything else. What I didn’t expect is how much it would change me. After giving so much of myself to someone else, it’s hard to be as carefree and fun as I used to be.
I had what I like to call a mom-loser moment recently. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw several friends tailgating at a Husker game. I’m ashamed to admit I felt a surge of jealousy. When I started throwing a pity party for myself, my husband’s response was, “But if you were invited, would you really have gone?”
Honestly the answer was no. As a working mom, that persistent feeling of guilt for not spending enough time with my children is constant. But the truth of the matter is, once you say no enough times to friends — like I have in the past to this group — eventually they stop asking.
So if your friends who don’t have kids can’t understand what you’re going through, and your friends who have kids are too busy being super moms themselves, how do we ever get a social break? I’m not sure I have the answer, but I think it starts with not being scared of rejection.
Just like we did all those years ago on the playground, we need to put on our brave face and meet new people. Engage with the mom you see at the park (I’m sure she’s lonely, too) or start a moms group on Facebook to meet new friends. Many of us are struggling with the same feelings of isolation; we just need another woman who understands it all.
To my friends who became moms before me: I'm sorry I didn’t understand the monstrosity of this job and why it took forever to hear from you.
To all the friends I’ve lost touch with over the last few years: I’m sorry. I’ve been busy creating this beautiful family of mine. My life has revolved around breastfeeding, wiping bottoms and tears, kissing scraped knees, snuggling and being a chef, maid, taxi driver and meltdown manager to two incredible little humans.
My hope is that as my children grow and become more independent, we can jump back into the friend game and pick up right where we left off.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
