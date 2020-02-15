Becoming a mom doesn’t mean you have to give up on your own dreams. Even with kids, you can live a life you love as both a mom and entrepreneur.
Take Nebraska mom Kelsey Patton. The mom of one owns a successful yarn and wool mill business in Stromsburg — a town of just 1,174 people.
Two years ago, Patton began working on a plan for the business. She dreamed of having the first wool mill in the state, and people could bring their wool to Stromsburg to have it turned into yarn. Last summer, while she was pregnant with her first child, that dream became a reality.
But it wasn't always easy; and it took a lot of perseverance, creativity and foresight to get to where she is today.
Patton's love for fiber arts started when she was young. At 13, she announced to her mom that she wanted to make a sweater — but first wanted to get sheep to make wool. Luckily, her family lived on a farm with dairy goats, so adding sheep wasn't too hard to do. During Patton's final semester of college, she began selling yarn out of her dorm room.
"I set aside $500 for the business, built a website and put the rest into inventory," she said. "You don’t get much inventory for $300. I stored the boxes under my dorm room bed."
Later that year, she opened her first storefront in Stromsburg. There she sold yarn but also started making clothing. Her work has appeared in the television show, "The Originals."
She also began to develop a thriving online presence, which enabled her to reach a worldwide market for her yarn. She also sold — and continues to sell — yarn from the family sheep herd at various industry events, such as fiber fairs. Plus she’s on the team that hosts the Mid Plains Fiber Fair in York, Nebraska, which pulls in people from across the country.
As her business grew and expanded, Patton realized there was too much work to be done. She knew she was facing an important decision — deciding in what to specialize. While being a seamstress was fun and exciting, she couldn't imagine having kids crawling around while she tried to sew elaborate mid-century frocks on a deadline.
She decided to hone in on her yarn shop.
As her business grew and she eventually started having children she said she figured yarn "would be easier to hire others to help with than sewing clothing."
Today, Patton's business is thriving and the inventory at her new store is quite a bit bigger than those first boxes of yarn she stored under her dorm room bed. In fact, if you laid out all of the yarn in her shop, it would reach across the entire state of Nebraska twice.
“If you’re looking for a particular type of yarn, I probably have it,” she said.
And if you visit her store, you'll probably be greeted by Patton's happy little co-worker — her son, Hans, who was born last November. He comes along with his mother to work every day.
“He’s a good baby, and we’re easing into it. I planned the store hours around when he sleeps," she said. "When you own the business, no one tells you that you can’t bring your child to work.”
Patton said she hopes to add a dye room, followed by a wool mill in the back of the store. She also has plans to create a special area where Hans can play and move around as he gets older.
For parents looking to pursue their dreams, Patton had this to say, "Just do it. Follow your dream. Don't let your kids hold you back. Be strategic so they fit into your plan and can be a part of living a life you love."
Jenni DeWitt is married and has two sons, the youngest of whom battled childhood leukemia — and won. Jenni writes weekly for Momaha.com. She is the author of “Forty Days” and “Why Won’t God Talk to Me?” You can read more about Jenni here.
