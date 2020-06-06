As a working mom, I’m all about easy when it comes to dinnertime.
After all, I have two boys — ages 6 and 3 — who I’m trying to keep up with. Plus I'm also trying to find time to keep up with my housework, do homework and cook something nutritious (and delicious) for my family to enjoy.
One such favorite meal is barbecue chicken skewers, which we throw on the grill to cook. They are to die for. Seriously.
And they are the easiest things to make. The only work you really have to do is in the prep time — cutting up chicken, wrapping the chicken in bacon (yes, bacon) and cutting up your vegetables.
Just make sure you soak your skewers if you are using bamboo sticks, otherwise they’ll catch fire. That was an unfortunate lesson we learned the first time we made these years ago.
You don’t have to follow our recipe if you don’t want to. It’s really up to you on what you include on your skewers. We use chicken, bacon, green onions and mushrooms. But you could add red onions, tomatoes, potatoes, celery, carrots, etc. The list goes on and on. You can use steak or pork (or even shrimp) if your heart desires. And if you aren’t a bacon fan (really?), don’t include the bacon.
We usually pair the skewers with a healthy salad as a side dish, but you could throw together a potato dish or even have a side of rice if you so choose.
These would make for a perfect addition to any summer grilling party or just a night at home. And they’re a nice switch up from the more traditional burgers, hot dogs and steaks on the grill that we’re so used to during the summer.
Barbecue Chicken Skewers
• 1 pound chicken
• Bacon
• 1 bunch green onions
• 12 ounces mushrooms
• Barbecue sauce
• Bamboo skewers
Directions:
1. Take half a dozen skewers and soak them in water for about 30 minutes.
2. While they’re soaking, cut a pound of chicken into 1-inch chunks.
3. Chop green onions into long pieces. Slice bacon strips into 3 to 4 inch strips.
4. Thread a green onion and a mushroom onto your first skewer. Wrap a slice of bacon around a chicken chunk, and thread that onto the skewer. Repeat until you’ve used up all your ingredients.
5. Place the skewers on the grill over medium heat. Close the grill top and wait 5 minutes.
6. Flip the skewers and brush them with barbecue sauce. (Use as much or as little as you like.) Close the grill top and wait another 5 minutes.
7. Flip the skewers again, and brush with sauce again. Close the grill top and wait about 1 minute.
8. Check to make sure the chicken is cooked through.
Makes 4 skewers.
***
Recipe from Ashlee Coffey
