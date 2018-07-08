The Sassy Housewife is a weekly advice column from Momaha.com. We will cover adventures in parenting, relationships and entertaining.
* * *
Dear Sassy Housewife,
Our son is 8 years old and is playing baseball this summer. Last year was his first year in our old town (we just moved here from out of state) and it was great. We had a great group of kids, parents and coaches.
But this year is different.
We're in a new town, so there are new players, coaches and parents. This isn't a bad thing. We were excited to move here and were looking forward to another year watching our son play baseball. But there are a couple of parents who bring a cooler full of beer and other alcoholic beverages to "tailgate" before the game. Most games at least one parent mouths off to the officials. Thankfully they haven't been kicked out of a game yet, but I won't be surprised when it does happen.
We're at a loss of what to do. We feel so bad for their sons, who are good kids and great baseball players. At least two of the parents are always yelling at their kids from the stands when they mess up. Do you have any advice?
Signed,
Baseball mom and dad
***
Dear baseball mom and dad,
I wish I could say I was surprised by this information — parents tailgating before a youth baseball game — but I'm not. I've heard of it happening before.
The whole point of a youth sport competition is to promote healthy competition and let the kids have some fun. What they're doing promotes the exact opposite.
First off, talk to the other parents and see what they think. If everyone concurs that these parents are a problem, talk to the coach. Let the coach handle it from there. (Going straight to the nuisance parents could cause an even bigger problem.)
If the coach doesn't want to do anything about it and the parents are still misbehaving, perhaps you should talk to the field manager on duty or someone within your team's league. It could have a procedure in place for how to deal with parents who violate a league's code of conduct.
Going forward, I would recommend coaches establish better communication between parents. It could be that these parents just don't know the rules, expectations or proper conduct at a youth sporting event. Those should really be set at the beginning — whether in a meeting or in a letter sent to parents.
It's unfortunate that the child of these parents might suffer from their behavior, but hopefully, if they know this could affect their son playing summer baseball, they will knock off the childish antics and start acting like responsible adults.
Good luck!
* * *
Have a question for The Sassy Housewife? Email it to momaha@owh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.