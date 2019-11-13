With whimsical rhymes by Momaha.com editor Ashlee Coffey and vivid illustrations by award-winning Omaha World-Herald artist Matt Haney, this A-Z tour will take readers through iconic landmarks including Henry Doorly Zoo, Children’s Museum, South Omaha, Florence Mill, the Keystone Trail and Zorinsky Lake.
"Omaha ABCs" is a 32-page hardcover book that shows off the iconic people, places, food and history of Omaha.
With whimsical rhymes by Momaha.com editor Ashlee Coffey and vivid illustrations by award-winning Omaha World-Herald artist Matt Haney, this A-Z tour will take readers through iconic landmarks including the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Children’s Museum, South Omaha, Florence Mill, the Keystone Trail and Zorinsky Lake.
The book also highlights the food and history that make Omaha unique: Steaks, Reuben sandwiches, Runzas and the Trans-Mississippi Exposition and Ak-Sar-Ben Queen.
Lincoln mom Erin Konecky was named the 2019 Nebraska Mother of the Year by the American Mothers in Nebraska. After she mistakenly received a card from the state welcoming her newborn months after he died, she helped start a program that sends condolence cards to parents who have experienced infant loss.
Like Wonder Woman combating super villains, Neena Nizar fights to find a cure for Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia, a rare progressive form of dwarfism that afflicts her and the boys, which they were diagnosed with in 2010. For her efforts, she was named the 2018 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Lindsay and Danny Nolan's son, Henry, was born two months early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces. During his two-month stay in the NICU at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Lindsay decided to write and illustrate a book about her experience as a gift for her son. But the project grew to be much bigger.
Summer Miller always worked as a writer or editor, so publishing a book seemed like a natural next step. But with many unfinished books lingering in forgotten computer files, that dream seemed like just that – a dream. That dream finally turned into reality for the Omaha mom.
The difficulty of obtaining breast milk from a milk bank means some moms turn to Facebook. Read the full story here.
Christie Abdul-Greene was snorkeling in Indonesia when she came across an unpleasant sight: garbage. There was so much that she had to push it out of the way.
It got her thinking about plastic consumption, taking note of the amount her family used at home in Elkhorn. Read the full story here.
