The season is changing — and with it our wardrobe.
It's time to put the shorts away and bring out the sweaters. If you have a big closet, you might just need to put the summer stuff in the back and bring the winter stuff forward. If you’re working with a smaller space, you might need to do a total switch.
Either way, now is a good time to go through all your stuff and decide if it has a future in your closet. Here are some organizing tips.
Plan your wardrobe for next summer
Most people have different types and styles of clothing in their closet. You have the classic clothes and the trendy clothes. You have foundation pieces and accessories.
A season switch is a great time to review all of your favorite items and decide if you will wear them again next year. Do your classics need to be renewed? Are all your summer whites still white? Take advantage of the sales on summer clothes to replace your worn-out classics. That will put you ahead of the game next summer.
Clean out before you pack away
As we make the switch, it’s a good time to remove all the items you didn’t wear this summer. The general principle that applies to our closet is the Pareto Principle, or 80/20 rule. It states that we wear 20% of our clothing 80% of the time. To beat these numbers, you have to be very intentional about what you have in your closet. If you don’t love it or really need it, then get rid of it.
Choose the right storage
Clothes need to breathe. Linen bins with lids are perfect for closet shelves. You can fold or roll your summer-only items and put them up high and out of the way for the winter. If you decide to store some off-season clothes away from your closet, be sure to keep them in a dry, dark, cool and dust-free space. You can find linen-covered garment racks that work nicely. The good thing about having all your summer clothes together for the winter, is the ease of packing if you travel somewhere warm.
Set up your winter wardrobe
How you choose your clothes is a guide to how you should arrange them in your closet. Do you pick out clothes by color, by style or by outfit? If you pick by color, then you should have like colors together. If you pick by style (short sleeve vs. long sleeve), then put all your short-sleeve garments together, etc. If you pick by outfits then keep outfits together.
Move all your winter items to the prime real estate areas of your closet. Anything summer-related needs to move to a less accessible space.
As you’re setting up all your clothes, turn all hangers backward. After you wear something with a backward hanger, you can turn the hanger the correct way. This will help you be intentional about what you wear throughout the cold weather season by helping you identify what you haven’t worn. And if a hangar remains backward by the end of winter, donate the item hanging on it.
***
This article originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.