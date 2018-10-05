Do you ever dream about what your kids will be when they grow up?
My boys are 8 and 11 and as different as thunder and lightning. Whatever their “successful” turns out to be in life, I’m guessing it will be vastly different from each other.
One is analytical yet emotional, and has a real heart for people. The other is a thinker who can fix anything and loves to read and write. I’ve imagined them as a psychologist, a priest, a country music star and more.
Their dreams for themselves are about as rich. Right now, one wants to be a doctor and the other wants to be a stay-at-home dad and a writer.
I love both these ideas. They are beautifully aligned with who each of the boys is right now at this moment in time. But as they grow and learn and interact with the world, the boys will no doubt change a bit. If that means their dreams change right along with them, I’m OK with that, too.
At every stage in life, my role as their mother is simply to love them where they are at. To let go of the end result as much as possible and embrace the precious moments we have right now.
Because, as Irish artist Stacia Tauscher put it, in this world sometimes “We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.”
So I’m doing my best to encourage both my boys in their unique strengths; to point out to them what they are naturally good at and allow them opportunities to grow in these areas if it seems to bring them joy.
Maybe someday they’ll be a doctor or a stay-at-home writer dad, or maybe they’ll be something wildly different. Whatever “successful” they find in life, I just hope it brings them joy and fulfillment. I pray they find people who love them and who they can love in return.
In the end, what more could a parent really ask for?
***
Jenni DeWitt is married and has two sons, the youngest of whom battled childhood leukemia — and won. Jenni writes weekly for Momaha.com. She is the author of "Forty Days" and "Why Won't God Talk to Me?" You can read more about Jenni here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.