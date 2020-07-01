Many people believe that only adult patients can develop arthritis, but children can suffer long-term complications associated with the disease as well.
The most common form of juvenile arthritis is juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The disease affects the joints and tissues, and causes swelling, inflammation and stiffness. Some patients may also have mild pain with range of motion involving their inflamed joints.
The damage sustained by the disease can be permanent, but there are treatment options that can help children minimize limitations or, in some cases, reach a state of remission. Additionally, physical and occupational therapy can often allow patient to regain function once inflammation is well controlled.
Children with juvenile arthritis may suffer from the following symptoms depending upon the type of juvenile idiopathic arthritis they have:
• Mild joint pain with range of motion
• Difficulty walking and performing other motor skills
• Joint swelling
• Fever
• Rash
• Decreased Appetite
• Exhaustion
• Stiffness
• Inflammation in the eyes
If you suspect your child might have juvenile arthritis, contact your primary healthcare provider. The diagnosis process includes physical examinations. On occasion, there may be benefits from additional blood tests or x-rays, etc., but no labs will diagnose juvenile arthritis, so a complete evaluation by a trained provider is most important. Your child must be diagnosed with juvenile arthritis before any treatment plans can begin.
There are several types of juvenile arthritis, so your child’s treatment plan will depend upon his or her specific type of arthritis. However, there are several common treatment options that you may want to be aware of. Treatments for juvenile arthritis may not be able to cure the disease, but they can help to significantly improve your child’s quality of life, and some patients can achieve remission. Below are some treatment options.
1. Medication. Medications such as steroid joint injections, anti-inflammatories like Naproxen or Ibuprofen, disease modifying medications like methotrexate, and biologic agents like anti-TNF alpha inhibitors may be able to help reduce your child’s symptoms. Other medications may be prescribed to your child depending on his or her particular type of arthritis.
2. Physical therapy. This is another common treatment option for children with juvenile arthritis. Children with arthritis often suffer from pain and stiffness in the joints. Physical therapy can help children with arthritis maintain muscle tone as well as help keep joints flexible and moveable.
3. Surgery. For children with juvenile arthritis, surgery is a common treatment option. However, steroid joint injections may be recommended for those children with specific problematic joints.
If your child is suffering from joint swelling, joint limitation, morning stiffness, pain with range of motion of their joints or you notice that your child is limping or having difficulty walking, please see your primary care provider for an evaluation. Early diagnosis is essential for stopping the disease from becoming severe.
