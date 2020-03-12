Friendship is one of life’s greatest joys. As parents, we all want our kids to have happy, healthy friendships.
But what do you do if you aren’t too crazy about one of your child’s friends? What if your son or daughter is hanging around with someone you think is a bad influence?
First, take a moment to stop and figure out exactly what is bothering you about their friend. Is it something this friend does? Does this friend fail to observe your house rules or encourage your child to disregard them? Does your child’s behavior change for the worse when they are with this friend or after being with them? Maybe your child talks back more, fails to follow your instructions or has trouble getting along with siblings?
If it’s a situation where the friend doesn’t follow your house rules, you can address that pretty easily. Remember, different families most likely have different rules. It's very likely your child’s friend probably is just doing whatever works in his or her own home.
The old adage “My house, my rules” applies here. So when your child’s friends or schoolmates are spending time in your home, calmly explain your family rules, whatever those may be — shutting the lights off when you leave a room, staying quiet when an adult is talking to you, keeping food and drink in the kitchen only, turning off the TV, computer or video games when asked the first time, etc. Make sure the kids know the consequences for breaking your rules — either they'll lose privileges or will have to leave — and apply those consequences when needed.
If it’s a situation where your child’s behavior seems to deteriorate after spending time with this particular friend, wait for a calm and neutral time to talk with your child about the problem. Keep your discussion focused on what your child needs to improve. Remember, do not blame your child's friend. Be sure to describe specific behaviors, as opposed to using vague terms.
For example, you can say something like, “I notice after you’ve been around Timmy, you argue more with me and don’t follow my instructions. If you want to continue spending time with Timmy, you’ll need to start listening and following instructions more and arguing less.”
If your child’s behavior doesn’t improve, limit the time he or she spends time with that particular friend. Make it clear that this choice was made based on behaviors — not the friend.
In all of this, don’t forget to teach your child what a healthy friendship looks like. Good friends add to your life by encouraging you to do what’s right, showing you respect and encouraging you to be your best self.
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
