I am sitting in my hospital bed, a brand new mom holding this beautiful new baby in my arms. I look into his big blue eyes and get lost in them.
For just a few moments, everything is still. The rest of the world is asleep while I savor these quiet moments where it’s just him and me.
That felt like it was last week. Maybe last year. Maybe last night. How is it that, seemingly overnight, he turned into a young man? Both of us are once again navigating uncharted territory — just like all those years before. Now my baby boy is 13.
Thirteen.
Thirteen is gangly arms and legs.
Thirteen is body hair.
Thirteen is less communicative; answering in sighs and eye rolls.
Thirteen is smelly gym clothes. In fact, 13 is just smelly.
Thirteen thinks he knows everything.
Thirteen is being embarrassed in public by your parents.
Thirteen is Fortnite, YouTube and memes.
Thirteen is independence.
Thirteen tests your patience.
Thirteen is hormones and mood swings.
Thirteen is almost as tall as you.
Thirteen is a mystery.
Thirteen is friendships, football games and school activities.
Thirteen breaks the rules.
Thirteen breaks your heart.
Thirteen is dirty clothes on the bedroom floor and wet towels on the bathroom floor.
Thirteen is always hungry.
Thirteen is middle school dances and first crushes.
Thirteen means trying to find his way.
Thirteen still needs you (even though he'd never admit this).
Thirteen is you realizing how handsome he is becoming.
Thirteen is messy hair, tennis shoes and hoodies.
Thirteen is sensitive.
Thirteen sneaks up on you.
Being a mom is simultaneously the most emotionally exhausting and joyful experience I've had in life — especially when I think about how much he's already grown and the realization that kids aren’t young for long. Each milestone is a reminder that he is becoming an independent, capable, intelligent young man who needs me just a little less each day.
But at night, I still peek into his room long after he’s asleep — and I savor the brief quiet moments where it’s just him and me.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
