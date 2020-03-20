Well, I think we can all safely say the coronavirus isn’t quite what we had in mind.
Since we’ve been asked to self-quarantine, my house is covered in dried up Play-Doh crumbs, we’re sill in our pajamas and I’m averaging 240 steps per day. Am I doing this right?
Like a fool, I was optimistic about our time together. I was confident it would require sacrifice, but if we fully embraced this new routine, it would yield positive results. But just like that one time I thought I would totally crush Jillian Michael’s 30 Day Shred, it took less than an hour to realize I’m just not that kind of person.
Pure unadulterated laziness was fun at first. Day one I was letting the girls have ice cream cones for lunch because I was catching up on books and couldn’t be bothered to soil a pot. I was stuck at home, but never felt more free. By day two, my Apple Watch noticed I hadn’t moved in 15 hours and asked if it should call 911. By day three, the thrill of being given a free pass to do nothing started to wear off a little and I decided to get my butt in gear.
The gnawing thought that my girls' brains were rapidly deteriorating wouldn’t leave me alone, so I slipped out of my pajamas and into something more respectable, like a V-neck T-shirt and forgiving active pants. That was the power suit I needed to get down to business.
I did a little research and spent four hours making an educational activity chart that properly balanced learning time, play time and screen time, and synced it beautifully with my own interruption-free work time. I needed supplies, obviously, so I rolled up for curbside pickup to get things like scotch tape, construction paper, stickers and, what the heck, a little lip gloss.
When I entered my home, I had a smug sense of satisfaction. We were doing our part to limit the spread, while also turning a negative into a positive — bonding as a family, continuing to learn and getting much time to rest, reflect and let our creative spirits soar.
Except no more than one hour later, I was breaking up brawls over adult scissors they weren’t even allowed to use, unsuccessfully scraping Peppa Pig stickers off my kitchen chairs and experiencing death by 1,000 snack requests. Zero work had been accomplished, and Poppy kept touching me with ketchup fingers, totally ruining my forgiving active pants! That was it — I threw Kindle Fires and a box of Ritz crackers at them and locked myself in the bathroom.
This too shall pass. Right?
I know things are uncertain and, if we get too much into the social media weeds, a little scary. But I do hope we are able to see a side of each other we haven’t seen for a while — kindness, checking in, making sure people are fed and no one is slipping through the cracks on our watch. We need a unified social connection — through respectful social distancing — to get to the other side.
Until then, we will do what the CDC recommends — buy normal amounts of toilet paper and continue begging my girls not to mix the Play-Doh colors even though we all know it’s all going to be puke-brown regardless of my efforts.
One day at a time, friends. One day at a time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.