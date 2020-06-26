My kids love painting, but I don't do it with them as often as I should because, simply put, it's really messy.
Inevitably, they get some on their clothes — always, always have them wear clothes you don't care about or an apron that covers everything — they'll drop paint somewhere or they'll forget to wash off their paintbrush and get brown paint in the blue and then it's just a giant mess of gross, muddy colors.
I thrive on organization when I paint, so it drives me nuts.
But when I randomly came across a fun spin art project on Instagram, I knew my kids would be completely on board. It does, after all, include putting paint willy nilly on a canvas and then spinning it with an electric drill. While I knew it would be messy, it honestly looked way too fun for me to even care. And it's summer so who cares on what or where we get paint.
Here's what you'll need to create this fun project at home.
DIY spin art
Supplies:
Canvas boards
Craft paint (make sure it's a little bit runny; don't use acrylic paint)
Electric drill
Wood slab
Screws
Drill bit
Hammer
Directions:
A few tips before you get started: Wear clothes you don't care about. Or wear a plastic poncho. You will get paint everywhere. Second, make sure you really pound the drill bit into the wood. If it's loose, like when my husband made an attempt at this craft, it will fly off and ruin the project.
1. Hammer a drill bit into the back of the piece of wood. Then take screws and secure the wood to the back of your canvas board. Be sure to not go all the way through the actual canvas paper.
2. Once that's done, add your paint! You can be creative here or just pour it on willy nilly. Remember, the more paint you add, the messier it will be when it spins.
3. Carefully attach the drill bit into the electric drill and carry it flat so the canvas board is facing up toward the sky. When you're ready to start, turn the drill 90 degrees so it's facing away from you or you will get paint all over yourself.
4. Turn the drill on, but go slowly at first. Gradually speed it up if you want. The entire ordeal is really fun for spectators! After the desired amount of time, turn the drill off and check out your art. Let it sit to fully dry before you display it.
Note: This craft is probably best suited for older kids, but younger kids can help add the paint and give directions for how fast to make the drill go or how long to spin.
