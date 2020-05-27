Things are starting to open, and our new normal is changing.
But as our daily lives transition yet again, can we take a moment to recognize what we’ve mastered? Back in March, it seemed mind boggling that we would stay in our homes for months on end. How would we ever survive that madness? But we did — and we slayed a lot of unexpected things.
Take Zoom meetings for example. A lot of us were pretty unfamiliar with Zoom a few months ago, but look at us now.
I used to connect while crouched in front of the computer. Then I'd duck out of sight and scramble to disable the camera because I was in my pajamas and without make-up on. I shushed the crap out of the preschooler as I fumbled to mute our microphone, terrified that our audience would see or hear what actually happens in our house. But now I’m a Zoom goddess. I click the meeting invite with swagger, mute the mic and disable the video in two confident clicks.
And guess what? I've stopped biting my nails during all of this. It might not sound like much, but I’m a lifelong chewer of my pathetic little fingernail nubs. It’s a disgusting habit that I’d never been able to break. But as it turns out, a highly contagious and deadly virus makes one re-think jamming their dirty hands into their mouth every five minutes. So bravo, coronavirus, for making me get my life right.
Also, let us never forget all the cooking. With everyone home together, I’ve been cooking dinner every night. I could lie and pretend this has always been the way, but it hasn’t. Yet now I find myself in the kitchen every dang night. I use pots and pans, burners and the oven. We have tacos, goulash, lasagna and sloppy Joe’s, and then we have those meals again. And again. And again and again and again. There might be others, but I’m not sure anymore. All of the browning, boiling and baking has turned my brain to mush. But yay for cooking at home.
There are also a myriad of little things — minuscule micro masteries — that have happened as we’ve kept to our residences.
The 4-year-old figured out how to work all the remotes. So we’re super proud of that achievement as we search through the house for the clickers that she swears she didn’t lose. She’s also learned that the old-timey gumball machine on the kitchen counter doesn’t require money if you just pick it up and slam it back down onto the counter. So, yes, she’s killing the game while mastering both theft and over-consumption of sugary bubble gum.
But my favorite mastery to date: Spaghetti Saturday. Historically, every Saturday night I make spaghetti and meatballs and the 20-something kids swing by and join us. We have a few cocktails and wolf down too much pasta, and it is my absolute favorite. But this went away for a while, as the kiddos outside of our household respected the rules and kept their distance.
Until we found a way: Social Distancing Spaghetti Saturday in the front yard of course!
It's hot (or cold or wet...this is Nebraska, after all) and unorthodox, but it feels like a celebration. We are prevailing over the situation, just like we’ve done with every tiny adjustment to our normal lives.
We might not be able to control the virus or the rules, but as long as we stay healthy, we can control the small things that matter in each of our lives.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
