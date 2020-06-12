Back in 2014, I had two kids in college, a junior in high school and youngest in middle school. We had been happily rolling along as a family of six until I found myself suddenly devouring entire boxes of macaroni and cheese for breakfast.
“Oh, no,” I thought. My appetite, which could rival a college freshman, could only mean one thing.
I was pregnant.
My initial response was a tiny freak out. I mean, we love kids, but things had changed for us. We’d graduated from car seats, bottles and 2 a.m. feedings. We were autonomous human beings again. How were we supposed to go back?
But as I said to my husband, “I can’t believe we have to do it all again,” he corrected me. He said, “I can’t believe we get to do it all again.”
And those words changed everything. He was right. How were we lucky enough to get another go at having a baby? It suddenly felt like we’d been granted this incredible cosmic do-over.
We gathered all the kids together in the kitchen — those who still lived at home and those who didn’t — and gave them the good news. After finally convincing them it wasn’t a joke, the two who no longer resided with us were thrilled. What could be better than an adorable baby sister who they could see at their convenience? Talk about a perfect situation.
The two boys who still lived at home were excited, as well, but they had shell-shocked expressions on their faces. They looked like they’d been told they’d won a prize but would only receive it after being kicked in the face by a donkey. Something akin to that was the vibe I was catching from them.
Four years later, Matt can still remember exactly what school his basketball team was playing the following night because he was incredibly worried our shocking news would destroy his focus. How dare we jeopardize Millard South’s season with our baby gossip, right?
The “oops” baby arrived in 2015, and everything about her life to date has been entirely unique to that of her siblings.
At 3 weeks old, she was traveling with the family to her brother’s out-of-state basketball tournaments instead of being snuggled up in her bassinet all day. The kid was lugged from game to game in that 10,000-pound baby carrier and passed from parent to parent if she got remotely fussy. Her baby years were like the side car attached to our family’s pre-existing life — and they were ridiculously fun, even if completely unorthodox.
Toddlerhood has been a different experience with this munchkin, as well. I’m quicker to laugh at the madness — probably because I know just how fleeting those moments are. I still might grit my teeth when I have to convince my crying preschooler that she can’t wear her swimsuit and rain boots when it’s -20 degrees outside and there’s a foot of snow on the ground.
But it passes in an instant and then I’m cracking up.
Another bonus: I’ve had a panel of backseat parents at my disposal this time — aka my other kids. Together they’re a team of underage experts who are more than willing to share their unsolicited parenting advice: “You can’t let her have that.” “You’re not going to pick her up?” “I’d tell her no if it were me.”
So much sage advice from the jobless humans who leave their peanut-butter-covered knives in the sink and their dirty socks on the living room floor on a regular basis. (I am really so, so lucky.)
Everything about our life has changed since the oops baby came along. She’s been the cherry on top of our established family sundae, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
* * *
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
What the 10 worst movie moms teach us about bad parenting
10. Anne Ramsey as Mama Fratelli in “The Goonies” (1985) and Momma Lift in “Throw Momma From the Train”
9. Elaine Robinson (Anne Bancroft) in “The Graduate” (1967)
8. Eleanor Iselin (Angela Lansbury) in “The Manchurian Candidate” (1962)
7. Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara) in “Home Alone” (1990) and “Home Alone 2” (1992)
6. Norma Bates (played by both a corpse and Anthony Perkins) in “Psycho” (1960)
5. Joan Crawford (Faye Dunaway) in “Mommie Dearest” (1981)
4. Margaret White (Piper Laurie) in “Carrie” (1976)
3. Esther Cobblepot (Diane Salinger) in “Batman Returns” (1992)
2. Lorraine Baines (Lea Thompson) in “Back to the Future” (1985)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.