...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.4 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
1 of 8
Brothers Hunter Regis, 9, and Ryder Regis, 6, of Omaha, mingle with character Professor Severus Snape during a Holiday at Hogwarts event at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue on Saturday.
Volunteer Debbie Beck had a very important job for the young wizards visiting Fontenelle. She was helping them make their own wands.
“I know that the blackthorn wood is for warriors,” Beck said. “It’s a very strong and very faithful wand.”
Combined with the wood’s magical essence, “the antler of stag,” this particular wand would be beautiful and strong.
The wand making was part of Fontenelle Forest’s “A Holiday at Hogwarts” event for all ages Saturday afternoon. The event brought about 350 people to the forest according to Director of Education Sally Otis.
Costumed actors from The Great Hall Players posed for pictures and spoke to kids, playing characters like Dumbledore and Professor Snape.
A costumed Sybill Trelawney, Harry Potter’s divination professor in the book, wove tall tales of Hogwarts mischief . There were warnings about staying out past curfew and premonitions of marriage to Dobby. Always, she reminded the children to be early to their next class.
Arizona Brooks wandered the boardwalk dressed as the Gryffindor head of house, Minerva McGonagall. It was her first year acting at Fontenelle’s Hogwards event. She said she enjoyed the magic it brought to young children.
“They are so thrilled to see something they’ve imagined in their minds from their books or seen on screen right there in front of them,” Brooks said. “That happens so rarely that something steps out of the book and talks to you.”
For Emily and Abigail Armendariz, the event’s magic was all too real. The girls’ mother, Kristin Armendariz, said she had recently started reading the Harry Potter books to them. This Halloween, both girls wanted to be Hermione Granger.
The hat was lowered on a string by a volunteer as the “wizard” chose a slip of paper out of a cauldron to determine their house. Emily, 8, said she wanted to get Gryffindor because both Harry and Hermione were in that house.
“Abbi did it three times because she got two Ravenclaws and then a Gryffindor. I did a Hufflepuff and then a Gryffindor,” Emily said.
Abigail, 6, said she wanted to be a witch like Hermione because she had wands and gets to go to the Hogwarts castle. Her sister, Emily, interjected with stories about going to the owlery and chances to be sorted by the sorting hat.
Olivia Wedel’s house was a given: Hufflepuff. Wedel, 11, said she started reading the books a month ago and is “kind of obsessed”.
Her mother, Kerry Wedel, said she's thrilled her daughter was interested in reading and wants to encourage anything that supports her imagination.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Olivia said she most enjoyed getting to see the Harry Potter world with her own eyes instead of just imagining it.
This year marks the third Hogwarts event Fontenelle has held so far, Otis said . A previous staff member had suggested the idea and others latched onto it , noticing the overlap between the natural world and the Harry Potter world.
Like "Care of Magical Creatures," a class at Hogwarts, Otis said, “We certainly have creatures that we care for here as well. And the forbidden forest concept and putting together a scavenger hunt and other ways of experiencing the forest.”
Organizers wanted families to enjoy a fun experience at the forest that’s on the creative side, Otis said.
Volunteers from Fontenelle’s Raptor Recovery program took the event as a chance to educate kids on birds while enjoying the Hogwarts theme. Karen Smith, a retired teacher of 30 years and first-year Fontenelle volunteer, said she has always loved teaching her students about birds.
“Who knows? We might have a kid who's going to grow up someday and be an ornithologist or take over and rescue raptors like we do,” Smith said.
For wand-making volunteer Beck, the event also allows children to get involved in the magic they still believe in.
“I think that they have their own personal powers, that they can be what they want to be,” Beck said. “They just have to put their mind to it and practice and dedicate themselves just like Harry Potter practices his potions and practices his spells.”
1 of 20
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benson Park, 7028 Military Ave., is a 217-acre park that includes a playground, a lake, a pavilion and a scenic picnic area. One of the top features of Benson Park is its spray ground, popular among kids and families during the summer.
Elmwood Park, 6700 Elmwood Park Road, is a historic park that has a city pool, golf course, picnic areas, sports areas and playground. One of its highlights is scenic walking trails, along with its proximity to the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
Flanagan Park, near 168th and Fort Streets, is Omaha’s newest park and lake. It features a 220-acre lake people can fish, and 475 acres of parkland, as well as cycling and walking trails. This lake will also feature around the Flanagan Lake trail the popular “Take A Seat” benches, which used to belong at the Gene Leahy Mall.
Fontenelle Park is a 108-acre public park at 4575 Ames Ave. Fontenelle Park has a popular lagoon, playground and long, meandering paths. Two basketball courts, four tennis courts and two football fields join a nine-hole golf course to host sports throughout the park.
Hanscom Park, 3201 Woolworth Ave., is the oldest park in Omaha. You'll find it across the street from President Ford’s birth site. Hanscom received a brand new playground in 2017. Other features of the park include a greenhouse, dog park, tennis facility and pool.
Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, was named after one of Omaha's original industrialists, Levi Carter. Carter Lake provides opportunities for water skiing, fishing and boating. The park has baseball fields, football fields and basketball courts, as well as paths, picnic areas, shelters, restrooms, a pavilion and lots of open space. Levi Carter also has a playground and splash pad.
Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., is known for its beautiful rose garden, rolling green lawns and historical monuments. Another perk of the park is its location to UNO’s campus and Dodge Street. During the year there are also numerous events held at the park, such as concerts, the annual lighting of the WWII colonnade and the Veterans Shine On event.
Pacific Preserve is Omaha’s hidden gem, according to the parks department. Located at 162nd and Pacific Streets, this park provides a haven for pollinators and other wildlife. It also offers walking trails where people can enjoy a nature haven tucked away from the suburban area.
Seymour Smith Park is an urban park near 68th and Harrison Streets. The park has an all-play playground, which is accessible to kids with disabilities. It also has recreational athletic facilities, including a baseball field, football pitches, disc golf, tennis courts and a recreational skate park. The baseball field hosts American Legion Baseball and the UNO Mavericks. It also features a soap box derby track, a trap and skeet shooting range and a skate park.
Named for the Ponca leader, Standing Bear Park and lake is at 6404 N. 132nd St. The day-use facility offers a playground, fishing, no-wake boating, 3.3 miles of hiking and bicycling trails, a field for radio-controlled model airplanes, a picnic area and picnic shelters.
Tranquility Park, 12222 West Maple Road, is a 340-acre park with eight baseball fields, 17 soccer fields and 24 tennis courts. Other services include shelters, restrooms, a playground and lots of open spaces. The Tranquility Park Mountain Bike Trail, the first authorized off-road bicycle motocross trail in an Omaha park, is a six-mile course available to mountain bikers.
Zorinsky Lake Park, near 156th and F Streets, has more than 255 acres with two playgrounds, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, a football field, hiking and bicycling trails and a universally-accessible fishing dock. Zorinsky is also home to one of Omaha’s most popular swimming pools.
What better way to enjoy the outdoors than spending time at a park? Pack up your family or friends and head to one of these 20 local spots, among the most popular in the city, according to the Omaha Parks Department.
1 of 20
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benson Park, 7028 Military Ave., is a 217-acre park that includes a playground, a lake, a pavilion and a scenic picnic area. One of the top features of Benson Park is its spray ground, popular among kids and families during the summer.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dewey Park, in the heart of Midtown at 550 Turner Blvd., is known for its outdoor tennis courts. Dewey Park will be adding a brand new, state-of-the-art dog park in 2019.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elmwood Park, 6700 Elmwood Park Road, is a historic park that has a city pool, golf course, picnic areas, sports areas and playground. One of its highlights is scenic walking trails, along with its proximity to the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
CITY OF OMAHA PARKS AND RECREATION
Flanagan Park, near 168th and Fort Streets, is Omaha’s newest park and lake. It features a 220-acre lake people can fish, and 475 acres of parkland, as well as cycling and walking trails. This lake will also feature around the Flanagan Lake trail the popular “Take A Seat” benches, which used to belong at the Gene Leahy Mall.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fontenelle Park is a 108-acre public park at 4575 Ames Ave. Fontenelle Park has a popular lagoon, playground and long, meandering paths. Two basketball courts, four tennis courts and two football fields join a nine-hole golf course to host sports throughout the park.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Glenn Cunningham Lake, 8305 Rainwood Road, has horse riding trails and a lake where park-goers can enjoy boating and fishing. There are also walking trails around the lake’s leafy acres.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hanscom Park, 3201 Woolworth Ave., is the oldest park in Omaha. You'll find it across the street from President Ford’s birth site. Hanscom received a brand new playground in 2017. Other features of the park include a greenhouse, dog park, tennis facility and pool.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock Park, 5015 S. 45th St., features the Motto McLean Ice Arena, walking paths, a playground, picnic shelter, lagoon and an outdoor 50-meter pool.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
At 3033 Hummel Road, this park offers both amazing views and activities for the whole family, including disc golf, trails, playgrounds and day camp.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, was named after one of Omaha's original industrialists, Levi Carter. Carter Lake provides opportunities for water skiing, fishing and boating. The park has baseball fields, football fields and basketball courts, as well as paths, picnic areas, shelters, restrooms, a pavilion and lots of open space. Levi Carter also has a playground and splash pad.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., is known for its beautiful rose garden, rolling green lawns and historical monuments. Another perk of the park is its location to UNO’s campus and Dodge Street. During the year there are also numerous events held at the park, such as concerts, the annual lighting of the WWII colonnade and the Veterans Shine On event.
CITY OF OMAHA PARKS AND RECREATION
Located on the Missouri River, the Millers Landing Park is home to Lewis & Clark interpretive exhibits, riverfront walking trails and a picnic shelter overlooking the park lake.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Miller Park, 2707 Redick Ave., has a pool, playground and 9-hole golf course. Planned improvements include a scenic walking path, a new splash pad and the Kerrie Orozco baseball field.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Preserve is Omaha’s hidden gem, according to the parks department. Located at 162nd and Pacific Streets, this park provides a haven for pollinators and other wildlife. It also offers walking trails where people can enjoy a nature haven tucked away from the suburban area.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seymour Smith Park is an urban park near 68th and Harrison Streets. The park has an all-play playground, which is accessible to kids with disabilities. It also has recreational athletic facilities, including a baseball field, football pitches, disc golf, tennis courts and a recreational skate park. The baseball field hosts American Legion Baseball and the UNO Mavericks. It also features a soap box derby track, a trap and skeet shooting range and a skate park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spring Lake Park, 4020 Hoctor Blvd., has a lagoon and a 9-hole golf course. The area, after a project completed in the spring of 2017, also has a diverse wildlife habitat and a lake stocked with fish.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Named for the Ponca leader, Standing Bear Park and lake is at 6404 N. 132nd St. The day-use facility offers a playground, fishing, no-wake boating, 3.3 miles of hiking and bicycling trails, a field for radio-controlled model airplanes, a picnic area and picnic shelters.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tranquility Park, 12222 West Maple Road, is a 340-acre park with eight baseball fields, 17 soccer fields and 24 tennis courts. Other services include shelters, restrooms, a playground and lots of open spaces. The Tranquility Park Mountain Bike Trail, the first authorized off-road bicycle motocross trail in an Omaha park, is a six-mile course available to mountain bikers.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Youngman Park, near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road, features no-wake boating and fishing on Youngman Lake, a playground, picnic area and open space for other outdoor activities.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zorinsky Lake Park, near 156th and F Streets, has more than 255 acres with two playgrounds, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, a football field, hiking and bicycling trails and a universally-accessible fishing dock. Zorinsky is also home to one of Omaha’s most popular swimming pools.
Receive weekly parenting tips, advice and information on family-friendly events from Momaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.