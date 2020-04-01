Last October, my husband and I took a Rick Steves tour to Prague and Budapest. Our guide was Jana Hronková, who lives in Prague. Last week, she sent us a YouTube video link and photos from her weekend house in the Czech Republic, where she and her children are sheltering in place.

Hronková was 12 years old when her homeland, the former Czechoslovakia, was liberated in 1989 from Communist rule. Our time with her coincided with the 30th anniversary of that epic life-changing event.

In conversations, Hronková shared stark realities of Communist living: limited goods and services, sparsely stocked shelves, guarded relationships.

Today, freedom is her family’s most precious commodity. But in a coronavirus world, there’s a surreal reminder of the shortages and social distancing of her youth.

When the pandemic hit the Czech Republic, Hronková and her three children relocated from their apartment home in Prague to the family’s weekend house outside the city in hopes of further isolating themselves from exposure to the disease. A sister-in-law and her children have joined them. Together, they’re homeschooling six kids, cooking and baking their favorite Czech foods and making fabric masks.

Hronková’s husband remains working at his small carpentry business in Prague. Whatever income he can secure is important, Hronková said. "But, of course, this means that we have to stay separate for now and miss him a lot."

We had asked whether we could send supplies for the family’s maskmaking effort. “We have enough since together with the food stores they have left the fabric stores open too,” Hronková assured us.

Jana Covid-19 Masks 20.0324.1.jpg

Jana Hronková, in a screenshot from a video from her home in the Czech Republic.

The masks, she said, are for her brother-in-law’s zero-waste grocery, where they are being distributed for free.

She added: “We are still getting used to homeschooling right now. It is challenging, but has many positive aspects too … like the new joke, ’If homeschooling will continue for another (several) weeks, the parents will find the vaccine sooner than the scientists.’ ”

In a YouTube video, she shared a look at family life in the second week of the country’s lockdown.

“We are thinking about everyone all around the world. … Most of all, we are thinking about all the doctors and nurses who are on the front line," she says in the video. "So, sending hopes and best wishes of good health to everyone.”

