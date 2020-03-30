Miela Kroenke demanded perfection.

She let her dad, Tyler, know he didn’t get his leg high enough in the air on the needle move.

“She was quite the coach,” said Kroenke, a lieutenant with the Nebraska State Patrol. The family lives in Fremont.

Miela, 6, loves dance class, but her spring competition was canceled by the coronavirus. So teachers at Wahoo Dance Academy challenged students to teach a parent part of their routine and they would judge who did best.

Kroenke doesn’t know if he and Miela won for their routine to “I Need a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, which he did in his trooper uniform. But after he asked his wife, Ainslee, to post their dance video online, it’s taken off.

The video has received more than 546,000 views on the State Patrol’s Facebook page and was also shown on CNN.

Several people have told Kroenke it has put a smile on their face.

“We were hoping people would get a laugh out of it and some kind of joy with everything going on right now,” he said.

Kroenke said his performance days probably aren’t over. Second daughter Everly, 3, is also a dancer.

He and Miela practiced their routine an hour a night for a week.

“Dance is her favorite thing in the world,” he said. “It’s the least I can do for her.

“It ended up being a fun time. The blooper reel was probably better. We didn’t videotape those.”