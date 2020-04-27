I was having my first out of body experience. I felt my spirit gently separate from my body and float until it hovered near the ceiling of the kitchen. I could see my body below, circling the island like a race track.
I was taking a business call, sitting at my kitchen island, when my two small girls flanked me from both sides. They fought over who would sit in my lap, which was weird because I was on a business call and neither of them were allowed to sit on my lap. Poppy cried and tattled on Lucy for hitting her. Lucy cried and said’s she’d been falsely accused. All while both girls tried to hoist their legs over my legs. I gave them the, "Y’all better start getting your mind right NOW" eyes while pointing at my phone. Then I hopped up from my chair and circled my island. Sometimes a mother’s only viable survival method is to stay in motion.
On the phone, I could hear my friend’s toddler screaming. But it was the kind of scream where you wonder if they had their hand resting on a hot stove top.
“Do you need to take care of that?” I shouted over my girls' wailing as they trailed behind me.
“What? Mike! Get him out of here, I’m on a business call!” she shouted. “Sorry, what?”
“Do you need to take care of the baby crying?” I said, cupping my hand around the phone. Now my girls held on to the back of my shirt and, in between periodic wails, somehow slipped in requests for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“What?!” she shouted again. It appeared the baby was now in her lap with his mouth directly on the receiver.
That’s when it happened. That’s when the stress plunged so deep, it was overwhelmed by darker, more peaceful waters. My spirit detached itself and floated away. Honestly, who could blamer her?
Self quarantining at home with my family could really, truly be worse. I mean, I'm looking around Facebook and some of y'all have never been to a third world country and it shows.
But there's also some real stress happening. Trying to work and do school at home while surrounded by your family day in and day out has its pitfalls. This is in addition to some of us grieving for loved ones or simultaneously navigating layoffs, furloughs and the loss of livelihoods. This is why I’d like to make the case for "Bare Minimum."
I’d like each of us to invite Bare Minimum into our homes, let her gently pluck the Pringles crumbs out of our cleavage and say, "There's no shame here. Rest in my low expectations.”
Here’s what I’m doing (y’all do what you want): It’s my priority to show up and meet the emotional, spiritual and physical needs of me and my family, and help those in need if the opportunity arises. It's my responsibility to do my best work for people who pay me real money.
Everything else gets forwarded to Bare Minimum.
My good friend is working home and blowing out all her adrenals over fourth grade lesson plans. Those are the same adrenals that are supposed to kick in when we're getting bombed in war, not over long division, missed homework or stupid PDF documents that won't open! This is not a slight on teachers. They took the impossible and made it possible. But my point is, we’re all just doing our best, and sometimes that's the bare minimum.
Whenever I feel my eye twitch, I know it’s time to downshift and stay there until things ease up and return to a certain level of normalcy (and they will). That isn’t to be confused with sitting around doing nothing all day. One can only forgo a bra and “day time” clothes for so long before a good bit of self loathing kicks in. But it does mean my main responsibilities get the best of me and everything else gets Bare Minimum.
If you see BM (don't call her that, she hates that nickname), say hello.
She wears a high bun, a v-neck tee and forgiving pants. And yes, she sees the dried up Play-Doh all over the floor; she just doesn't give a crap.
Anna Lind Thomas is a humor writer and mom to daughters Lucy and Poppy and English bulldog Bruno, wife to Rob Thomas and founder of HaHas for HooHas. She writes for momaha.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.