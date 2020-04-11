Every Friday, my 8-year-old daughter sits at the piano and FaceTimes with her teacher for lessons. She also does school and dance through video conferencing. It's become our new normal during this coronavirus pandemic.
Between the activities she does, she's in a virtual meeting for at least four hours a week. This means I spend four hours trying to get her 4-year-old brother to not run through her room, doing somersaults on camera or — my latest favorite — shoving books in front of the screen in his own version of show-and-tell.
We’ve adapted our big kids to this new schedule but what about the little ones?
He finally stopped asking if today is a school day last week (which is heartbreaking) but he misses it just as much as my oldest does. It’s hard for him to feel normal when he only has one 30-minute preschool Zoom meeting scheduled each week. He even cried because he couldn’t go to the grocery store, which he and I always do together.
So I’m brainstorming ways to keep him learning, feeling normal and feeling happy — and not be glued to a screen all day. Here are a few ways we are keeping him busy during meetings and in general.
1. Games. It’s crazy how fast kids pick up on things way above their age level. We started small with Candyland and Shoots and Ladders, and have expanded to UNO, Skyjo and Monopoly in no time! Even when my daughter and I play chess or Battleship, my son moves my pieces for me or happily sets up the board.
2. Workbooks. While my daughter is doing schoolwork, my son has been doing Kindergarten workbooks. Don’t underestimate the desire for a little kid to feel big. He is so proud and has learned a ton.
3. Chalk. My back is officially broken but drawing a lifesize version of Shoots and Ladders, Twister or a human maze provides hours — even days — of entertainment for all ages. Bonus: If you have an unfinished basement, do chalk inside for the cold days!
4. Books. Even though my son can’t read, during our designated reading time, he will happily sit and look through book after book. To make it fun, I have him share his favorite page of all the books when he’s done.
5. Puzzles. A puzzle under 100 pieces is perfect for my 4-year-old and keeps him busy long enough for me to help my daughter with school work if she needs it.
6. Walks. Any reasonably nice day has included a mandatory walk. At first, my kids complained about our two-mile loop, but now they know it’s part of the routine. I walk/run, my daughter bikes and my son rides his scooter. At this rate, he may learn how to ride a bike soon because what else is there to do?
7. Writing. I give my son a daily assignment to write his name five times. We’ve been doing it in a notebook and dating the pages so we can show him his progress. He is doing well and it will be fun to see how good he gets over the upcoming weeks.
8. Counting. If I need to keep him busy or away from his sister while I help her, I send him around the house to count various items. The number of smoke detectors, how many boxes of Kleenex or number of pillows he can find are some examples of things he can find easily without help.
Overall, just treat them like the big kids if you can and if you can’t, don’t sweat it. They are too little to remember this chaos anyway, so just go with the flow!
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
