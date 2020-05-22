On what feels like day 6,000 of quarantine, my second-grader wrote her final writing piece on how she misses traveling. I didn’t even tell my daughter about an “optional” homework assignment because I didn’t want to deal with one more thing. Also, my preschooler is back to asking when he can go to school.
It’s concerning and amazing how much has changed and what we’ve learned about ourselves (and those we live with) during these last two months. I started taking inventory of the ways life has changed — for better or worse — during quarantine. Here are eight of them.
1. I exercise way more. I’m still doing my normal routine (which isn’t much), but I’ve been having my kids go on a two-mile excursion with me daily as well, which has resulted in doubling my weekly exercise. Losing weight has been a great added bonus to COVID-19.
2. I drink more wine. I rarely know what day it is. I spend my days waiting for nice weather in the evenings, when I end up sitting in the driveway drinking wine. (I’ve read that liquor sales are way up, and I’m definitely a contributor to that!)
3. I have organized nearly everything. I’ve cleaned out my fridge, freezer, deep freezer, pantry, closet, kid closets, bedrooms, toy room and garage. I’ve power washed anything that could be power washed, and I've pull weeds like it’s my job. Up next is my laundry room — and I can’t even believe I’m saying that. If my whole house isn’t purged by the time this is over, I’ll be shocked.
4. I spend less. Besides some online purchases, wine and groceries, my spending is way down. I’m also driving so infrequently that I rarely have to get gas. Speaking of my car, I’m also spending way less time in my car driving to and from errands and activities, which has resulted in the days being productive but SO long.
5. I’m tan. Yes, I wear sunscreen — and lots of it — but with all the hours we’ve spent outside, I’m not hating that aspect. I love all the time we are spending outside. We have always been a family who spends a lot of time outside but, now more than ever, it’s been great.
6. I’m tired. Somehow my kids are going to bed later and I’m getting engrossed in projects that make me stay up even later. I’m getting less sleep for sure and when I do sleep, I often wake up thinking of all the things I miss because of quarantine (routine, vacations, friends, etc.).
7. I play more games. When my oldest was little, we spent every evening playing a game before bed. That quickly got replaced by playing with friends and doing extracurricular activities. We now are back to playing several games a day and I kind of love it.
8. I yell at my kids less. This one is shocking, as I would think it’d be the opposite. I’m not much of a yeller in general, but my kids are happy being outside (the days we are stuck inside are a different story). They are also playing so well together. In fact, I’m terrified for how my youngest will handle his days alone if things go back to normal this fall and my daughter goes off to school. I’m also not in such a hurry to get anywhere so there is less frustration from me. My kids are notoriously glacial (anyone else have this issue?), so when I don’t have to care if they are slow, it’s quite nice.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m anxious to get back to normal — or some version of it — and homeschooling is driving me mental. But I hope the weight loss, increased play time and relaxed schedule can continue on some level.
How has your day-to-day life changed during quarantine? What will you miss when things return to how they were before coronavirus?
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.