Many families are spending most of their time at home right now because of the coronavirus outbreak. But now that we finally have some nice weather, the activities can move outside.
Below are some fun outdoor gardening activities the entire family can do together.
1. Read “How Does Your Garden Grow?” by Laura F. Marsh. Your kids will learn that plants need to be watered, gardens need to be weeded and sometimes troublesome squirrels try to screw it all up. Most importantly, your kids will learn patience and that gardens don’t grow overnight.
2. Create a “kids” section in your garden so your children can take the lessons learned in “How Does Your Garden Grow?” and apply them in real life!
3. Don’t have a yard conducive to gardening? Plant something on a windowsill! Chives and basil all grow well in a window garden.
4. Anything that can hold soil can be used to grow a vegetable or flower garden. Get creative with container gardens and create a colorful Lego planter!
5. Rain, rain, go away, come again another day... If rain keeps you inside and away from the garden, bring your garden inside. Sedum, small cactus, Lobelia, Verbena and Alyssum are all great indoor planting options. Add a bow or other festive accessories to add more personality to your indoor project!
6. Enjoy a sweet treat and use popsicle sticks for plant markers. Paint or color popsicle sticks different colors for different sections of the garden.
7. Get the kids a new pet! This blog is about gardening and planting, so we aren’t talking about adding a furry friend to the family. Make a DIY Chia-Pet! There are great tutorials on Pinterest.
8. Host a Zoom pottery craft party! This is a great way to connect with family and friends while practicing social distancing. Make sure all homes participating have paint and flower pots. You then paint the flower pots as you get social and catch up! We recommend everyone orders takeout from the same restaurant so it feels like you are actually hanging out!
